Celebrate The Season In Style With Brockmans Original Summer Cocktails

NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brockmans Gin is celebrating summer in style with the debut of two deliciously original cocktails that complement and enhance the botanicals and berries that combine to make Brockmans 'a gin like no other'.

First up on the menu is Brockmans Summer Punch, a stylish and refreshing cocktail, made with fresh lemon juice and muddled berries, that pairs beautifully with the botanicals in Brockmans Gin.

BROCKMANS SUMMER PUNCH – A Berry Summery Pleasure

2 parts Brockmans Gin

1 part Simple Syrup

1 part Lemon Juice

4 Raspberries

6 Blackberries

Add the simple syrup, lemon juice, raspberries and blackberries to a shaker glass and muddle together. Add the Brockmans Gin, fill the glass with ice and shake. Single strain the mixture into a tumbler and top with crushed ice. Garnish with blackberries and a sprig of mint.

Equally stylish and luxurious is Brockmans Satin Maroon made with ginger juice, cherry bitters and Prosecco. This delicious summer cocktail superbly complements the gin's distinct berry notes and highlights just how smooth and versatile Brockmans is.

SATIN MAROON – Luxurious harmony

1 part Brockmans Gin

0.25 part Fresh Ginger Juice

1 tsp. Cherry Bitters

Edible Silver Sugar Luster

Chilled Prosecco

Half-fill a cocktail shaker with ice, add the Brockmans Gin, ginger juice, cherry bitters and sugar luster and stir. Strain into a chilled coupe glass and top with Prosecco. Garnish with a sugar cube soaked in aromatic bitters.

Brockmans Gin was recently awarded Gold Medals in three prestigious international competitions including the inaugural Global Spirits Awards, the 2017 SIP awards and the 2017 International Craft Spirits Awards.

For more deliciously smooth Brockmans Gin Cocktail recipes, visit www.brockmansgin.com.

About Brockmans Gin

Brockmans Gin is a super-premium, new style gin, which can be enjoyed neat over ice. Distilled in traditional copper stills, Brockmans balances a unique combination of traditional gin aromas, citrus, coriander and top notes of blueberries and blackberries to provide a refreshingly new gin taste experience. Based in the United Kingdom, Brockmans is now available in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri & Colorado.

