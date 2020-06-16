Celebrate National Smoothie Day with Planet Smoothie

Planet Smoothie will be serving up FREE 16 oz. Lunar Lemonade smoothies on June 21

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Planet Smoothie® ( www.PlanetSmoothie.com ) in celebrating the first day of summer and National Smoothie Day! All day, Planet Smoothie locations across the country will offer a Free 16oz Lunar Lemonade smoothie with the purchase of any smoothie to all customers on Sunday, June 21.

"National Smoothie Day is Planet Smoothie's favorite day of the year," said Nicole Butcher, director of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Planet Smoothie. "Our Lunar Lemonade smoothie is a fan-favorite and a great way to satisfy your thirst on a hot summer day!"

Prefer to order online? Just use promotion code LEMON at checkout.* To find your nearest Planet Smoothie location, please visit: https://www.planetsmoothie.com/locator/

*Online ordering available at participating locations.

Promotional Smoothie:

16 oz. Lunar Lemonade – Lunar Lemonade features strawberries and bananas, blended with refreshing lemonade creating the perfect balance between sweet and tart.

About Planet Smoothie

Planet Smoothie®, intent on redefining the smoothie category, is among the country's top smoothie concepts. The brand appeals to a demographic of loyal, active and occasion-driven customers who want to live a healthier lifestyle. Planet Smoothie offers real fruit smoothies with lower calorie, lower sugar, and higher protein options, giving customers a quick, portable snack or meal replacement. The brand's menu is organized into lifestyle categories to assist customers in finding the smoothie that helps them to achieve their personal goals, including protein, energy, and Planet Lite™ categories. The Planet Smoothie brand operates approximately 140 locations in over 20 states. In 2015, Planet Smoothie was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3000 locations in roughly 35 countries.

For more information about Planet Smoothie, Please visit: www.PlanetSmoothie.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, please visit: www.KahalaBrands.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celebrate-national-smoothie-day-with-planet-smoothie-301077720.html

SOURCE Planet Smoothie