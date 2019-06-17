Celebrate National Smoothie Day with a FREE Smoothie

Planet Smoothie will be serving up free 16 oz. Mediterranean Monster smoothies on June 21



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Planet Smoothie® ( www.PlanetSmoothie.com ) in celebrating the first day of summer and National Smoothie Day! For two hours only, Planet Smoothie locations will offer a FREE 16oz Mediterranean Monster smoothie to all customers on Friday, June 21 from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm local time.

Promotional Smoothie:

16 oz. Mediterranean Monster – A refreshing blend of strawberries, bananas and orange juice.

About Planet Smoothie

Planet Smoothie®, intent on redefining the smoothie category, is among the country's top smoothie concepts. The brand appeals to a demographic of loyal, active and occasion-driven customers who want to live a healthier lifestyle. Planet Smoothie offers real fruit smoothies with lower calorie, lower sugar, and higher protein options, giving customers a quick, portable snack or meal replacement. The brand's menu is organized into lifestyle categories to assist customers in finding the smoothie that helps them to achieve their personal goals, including protein, energy, and Planet Lite™ categories. The Planet Smoothie brand operates approximately 130 locations in over 20 states. In 2015, Planet Smoothie was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3000 locations in roughly 35 countries.

