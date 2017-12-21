Castle Brands Launches Special Barrel Release of Knappogue Castle Single Malt Irish Whiskey

Limited edition, single malt Irish whiskey comes with a custom label engraving option

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Brands Inc. (NYSE American: ROX), a developer and international marketer of premium and super-premium drinks brands, today announced that its Knappogue Castle Single Malt Irish Whiskey has launched a special barrel release of its 12-year-old single malt Irish whiskey. Bottled at 92 proof, the rare expression comes with a personalized gifting option in time for the festive season. For $65, those wishing to send a unique gift can provide a specific name and message to be calligraphed onto the bottle and delivered to their chosen recipient.

Produced from a handpicked number of barrels containing Knappogue Castle 12 Year, this special release is non-chill filtered and triple distilled in copper pot stills. Differing from the original 12-Year edition, which is bottled at 80 proof, the special release is aged in first-fill bourbon barrels for stronger oak influence. The resulting whiskey boasts a rich, biscuity, and slightly peppery aroma, followed by an elegant fruitiness and mild spice flavors on the palate.

Offered for a limited time with only a small production run, this special batch is available for purchase with custom engraved labels at online retailer Reserve Bar. For more information, please visit www.reservebar.com.

About Castle Brands

Castle Brands is a developer and international marketer of premium and super-premium brands including: Jefferson's®, Jefferson's Presidential Select™, Jefferson's Reserve®, Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea Bourbon, Jefferson's Wine Finish Collection and Jefferson's Wood Experiments, Goslings® Rums, Goslings® Stormy Ginger Beer, Knappogue Castle Whiskey®, Clontarf® Irish Whiskey, Pallini® Limoncello, Boru® Vodka, Brady's® Irish Cream, The Arran Malt® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, The Robert Burns Scotch Whisky and Machrie Moor Scotch Whisky. Additional information concerning the Company is available on the Company's website, www.castlebrandsinc.com.

About Knappogue Castle Irish Whiskey

Knappogue, pronounced Nah'pogue (as in "brogue" brōɡ/ or "vogue" vōɡ/), translates to "hill of the kiss" in Gaelic and is named after a beautiful 15th century castle that stands in County Clare, Ireland. The castle was purchased in the 1960s by Mark Edwin Andrews and his wife. He was a pioneer, known for collecting and bottling single malt and pure pot still whiskey at a time when only blended whiskey was popular in Ireland and around the world.

Knappogue Castle Single Malt Irish Whiskey is made from malted barley, triple distilled a batch at a time in copper pot stills and aged in ex-bourbon oak casks. The Knappogue Castle portfolio includes the 12, 14, 16 year old and, of course, the renowned Knappogue Castle 1951, revered by connoisseurs as the oldest and rarest Irish whiskey commercially available. For more information, please visit Knappogue's website www.knappoguewhiskey.com

Castle Brands Inc.

Investor Relations, 646-356-0200

info@castlebrandsinc.com

www.castlebrandsinc.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/castle-brands-launches-special-barrel-release-of-knappogue-castle-single-malt-irish-whiskey-300574271.html

SOURCE Castle Brands Inc.