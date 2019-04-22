Cascade Blonde American Whiskey(TM) Pledges to Make America's Waterways 100,000 Pounds Cleaner this Earth Day

The perfect day-sippin' whiskey is coming to a city and cleanup near you



TULLAHOMA, Tenn., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cascade Blonde, America's new favorite day-sippin' whiskey, is celebrating Earth Day by announcing its commitment to cleaning American waterways throughout the entire year. With the support of our friends at American Rivers, the leading river conservation organization in the nation, we've pledged to collect 100,000 pounds of waste from our waterways. This effort will help protect, restore, and conserve nature's greatest resource, because without fresh water, great whiskey isn't possible. Cascade Blonde will be kicking off this initiative at the Great Indy Cleanup in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 27.

What's even better than drinking delicious whiskey is making a positive impact in the communities where we live, work, and play. That's why we're teaming up with American Rivers to help power cleanups, because fresh spring water is integral to how we make our whiskey. We're also committed to replacing plastic with paper straws at Cascade Blonde events, perfect for sippin' slowly and safely.

"Cascade Blonde is all about a laid-back, easy lifestyle centered around bringing people together," said Jason Sorley, brand director at Diageo North America. "As an extension of this community-based ethos, we're especially proud of our work with American Rivers to inspire others to join the effort and keep our rivers and lakes clean."

Following cleanups, volunteers 21 and older in markets including Texas, Michigan, Indiana, Colorado, Minnesota and Virginia will be invited to celebrate their hard work at samplings at a local watering hole in the area, to taste the whiskey by kicking-back over a delicious Cascade Crush, our signature serve: Cascade Blonde American Whiskey + lemonade + orange wedge.

"We are thrilled to be teaming up with Cascade Blonde to clean up rivers nationwide this year," said Amy Kober, national communications director of American Rivers. "Their support makes it possible for American Rivers to mobilize tens of thousands of volunteers to keep our rivers and streams waste-free. Together, we're making a difference for clean water, our communities and our future."

Finally, just in time for warmer days on the water, Cascade Blonde recently announced it will be expanding to four new markets, in addition to Texas and Michigan where it splashed down last summer. Lake lovers and dock dwellers across the country will be able to enjoy their new favorite daytime sipper as it recently hit shelves in Indiana, Colorado, and Minnesota and is coming to Virginia this July.

Join us at our cleanups this year and follow along on Cascade Blonde's Instagram, @CascadeBlonde. Please remember, however you enjoy Cascade Blonde American Whiskey this summer, please do so responsibly.

About Cascade Blonde American Whiskey

Cascade Blonde American Whiskey burst onto the scene in Texas and Michigan in 2018 as America's favorite day-sippin' whiskey. Finished with water straight from Cascade Springs in Tullahoma, Tenn., Cascade Blonde is a new style of blonde American Whiskey's that's lighter in color, exceptionally smooth and easier to drink than floating downstream. The flavor profile of Cascade Blonde complements simple, delicious drinks like the Cascade Crush. For more information on our whiskey and our commitment to protecting America's waterways please visit www.cascadeblonde.com and always remember to day-sip responsibly.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice. Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA. Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

