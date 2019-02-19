In honor of St. Patrick’s Day and Carvel’s 85th birthday, Carvel is launching two new Cookie Puss beers. The sweet-sounding drinks are part of the brand’s ongoing partnership with New York-based Captain Lawrence Brewery.

Both Cookie O’Puss Pastry Stout (for St. Patrick’s Day) and Cookie Puss Milkshake IPA (for Carvel’s 85th birthday) are limited-edition brews inspired by the Carvel cake character, an alien with cookies for eyes and an ice cream cone for a nose.



Carvel Cookie Puss Milkshake IPA

According to a press release from the brand, the Cookie Puss milkshake IPA tastes like Carvel’s vanilla ice cream, giving it a rich, full-bodied texture reminiscent of a crazy delicious milkshake. Cookie O’Puss Stout is brewed with Carvel’s signature chocolate crunchies and contains heavy notes of cacao, so it’s super chocolate-y!



Carvel Cookie O'Puss Stout

Both are set to launch in stores February 26, however only Cookie O’Puss Pastry Stout will be available wherever Captain Lawrence is sold throughout the East Coast. The Cookie Puss Milkshake IPA will only be available in New York state until Carvel’s actual birthday this summer, when according to the brand it will see a wider distribution.

This new Carvel character-inspired beer created in partnership with Captain Lawrence Brewery comes after the success of last year’s beer inspired by Fudgie the Whale, called “Fudgie the Beer.” An ice cream cake-inspired beer sounds like it might be one of the best beers in America.