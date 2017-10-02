Carlos Acevedo Joins Yesway as Culinary Innovation and Research Chef

Fast Growing C-store chain driving foodservice excellence and innovation with latest addition to its team

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway, the fast growing convenience store chain, today announced that Carlos Acevedo has joined its team as Culinary Innovation and Research Chef. In this newly created role, Mr. Acevedo will be responsible for identifying current and forward-looking food trends, driving new food initiatives for the chain, and creating food concepts unique to the Yesway brand.

"We are pleased to welcome Carlos to the Yesway team and know that his extensive and diverse culinary experience will be a tremendous asset to our growing chain," said Thomas Nicholas Trkla, Yesway's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "With his background and passion for creating exciting food offerings and distinctive recipes, we are confident he will entice our customers to say "yes" to Yesway's food selections."

In this new role, Mr. Acevedo brings years of experience as a working chef and recipe developer to the company. Prior to joining Yesway, he was Test Kitchen Director for Grey Dog Media, overseeing recipe development for custom food magazines. In addition to serving as the Restaurant Critic for The Des Moines Register, Mr. Acevedo was also Senior Food Editor at Better Homes & Gardens Magazine, Food Editor for Cuisine at Home Magazine, and worked as chef at restaurants in New York City and Washington state. Mr. Acevedo served as a Staff Sergeant in the Air National Guard, and with the U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue. He holds a Bachelors degree in Culinary Arts from The Culinary Institute of America, and a Bachelors degree in Journalism with honors from Eastern Washington University.

About Yesway – BW Gas & Convenience, d/b/a Yesway, is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, and was named a "2017 Chain to Watch" by Convenience Store Decisions. Yesway plans to acquire, improve and rebrand 500 convenience stores in selected regions of the United States over the next several years. For more information on Yesway, please visit the company's website at www.yesway.com.

