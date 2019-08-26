Caribou Bou-sted® Caffeinated Beverages Caribou Coffee announces line of sparkling beverages "bou-sted" with caffeine from coffee beans

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caribou Coffee is unveiling its own unique twist on flavor-infused sparkling beverages with a line of ready-to-drink cans and in-store handcrafted beverages. And, they include caffeine from something Caribou knows a thing or two about…coffee. Caribou Bou-sted® Caffeinated Beverages include sparkling waters and sparkling beverages with caffeine derived from coffee beans, ginseng and guarana extract. The result is a refreshing collection of drinks designed to fuel life's adventures, any time of the day. Here is a closer look at the new beverages making their debut this fall.

Caribou Bou-sted® Caffeinated Beverages in Ready-to-Drink Cans

Sparkling Caffeinated Waters

White cans with the brand's signature Caribou icon at the center contain two flavors of clear and crisp Caribou Bou-sted® Caffeinated Water. The flavored-infused sparkling waters offer consumers a refreshing low-calorie twist, with the addition of caffeine.

Available in two flavors: Grapefruit & Mixed Berry



White cans with the brand's signature Caribou icon at the center contain two flavors of clear and crisp Caribou Bou-sted® Caffeinated Water. The flavored-infused sparkling waters offer consumers a refreshing low-calorie twist, with the addition of caffeine. Sparkling Caffeinated Beverages

Colorful cans with the same signature Caribou icon contain two flavors of refreshing Caribou Bou-sted® Caffeinated Beverages. The beverages are crafted with flavor-infused sparkling water, fruit infusions, other natural flavors and caffeine.

Available in two flavors: Dragon Fruit & Passion Fruit Orange Guava

Caribou Bou-sted® Handcrafted Beverages

Crafted in Caribou Coffee locations, the assortment will include flavor-infused sparkling waters, crafted sodas and crafted sparkling juices. Guests will have more unique "bou-sted" flavors to choose from (including Spicy Pineapple and Blue Cotton Candy) and will have the ability to customize their flavor and caffeine level. Certain beverages will also be available in blended versions.

The Caribou Bou-sted® ready-to-drink assortment will be available in all Caribou Coffee company-owned locations this fall. Handcrafted Bou-sted® beverages will be available in select Caribou Coffee locations nationwide and in the company's new Caribou Cabin concept stores opening in Minnesota later this year.

"Caribou Bou-sted® allows us to meet our guests' ever-changing needs and bring to market a premium assortment of ready-to-drink caffeinated beverages that are both delicious and functional," says Matt Reiter, Senior Director of Merchandising at Caribou Coffee. "They are perfect in the morning or as an afternoon boost with several flavor options we know our guests are going to love."

Caribou Coffee Ready-to-Drink Coffee

This launch comes on the heels of Caribou's ready-to-drink coffee assortment unveiled earlier this year. Cold Brew Black is available in all Caribou Coffee company-owned locations now, and the rest of the coffee assortment will be available this fall.

Cold Brew Black Coffee

Cold Brew Original Crafted: Non-dairy cream and real sugar

Non-dairy cream and real sugar Cold Brew Vanilla Crafted: Non-dairy cream and natural vanilla flavor

About Caribou Coffee

Founded in 1992, Caribou Coffee is the second largest company-operated premium coffeehouse in the United States with over 300 company-owned locations nationwide. Caribou Coffee also has over 120 domestic license locations in 22 states, and over 270 international franchise stores in 11 countries. Caribou Coffee provides high quality, handcrafted beverages and food options to fuel life's adventures, both big and small. Known for a commitment to sustainability, the Company was the first major U.S. coffeehouse to serve 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified™ coffees and espresso. Caribou Coffee products can also be found in grocery stores, mass retailers, club stores, foodservice providers, hotels, entertainment venues and online. To learn more about Caribou Coffee, visit CaribouCoffee.com, follow the coffeehouse on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Sign up for Caribou Coffee's loyalty program, Caribou Perks, at www.caribouperks.com. Join our team at CaribouCoffeeJobs.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caribou-bou-sted-caffeinated-beverages-caribou-coffee-announces-line-of-sparkling-beverages-bou-sted-with-caffeine-from-coffee-beans-300906658.html

SOURCE Caribou Coffee