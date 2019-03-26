Caribee CBD is the New Wave To Ride

New Name, New Look -- Same Quality & Taste



SANTA ANA, Calif., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of working behind the scenes on perfecting their flavored CBD drink infusers, the team behind Baby Hooter will relaunch and make waves under their new name, Caribee, with additional products scheduled to be released throughout 2019.

The Caribee team, formerly Baby Hooter, has come a long way since their lightbulb moment in early 2018, but their mission and values have not changed. The team of Southern California natives will continue to pursue their goals of providing CBD products that are safe, effective, and delicious to drink – fitting into any lifestyle. Caribee feels that everyone should be able to enjoy the relief and relaxation associated with CBD, whether they be a busy parent, professional, athlete, student, or any of the above.

Inspired by sunny California summers, refreshing ocean waves, and tropical fruit flavors, the name Caribee was born. "Caribee is a place we can all imagine, a place to escape from the daily stresses or worries of our day," says Nathan Vasquez, CEO of Caribee CBD.

More than just a tagline, 'Stay Breezy' embodies a stress-free vibe, empowering people to discover moments of calm in their own paradise. With vibrant colors found throughout their packaging and bright, fruity flavors to match, Caribee is all about positive energy, living life to the fullest, and leveraging CBD as a natural and holistic means of approaching whole body wellness. To that end, Caribee's drink infusers are completely vegan and sugar-free.

Caribee's launch comes at a celebrated moment in U.S. history – the approval of the Farm Bill Act of 2018, which legalizes the production of hemp across the country and removes CBD from the controlled substance list.

"We're thrilled that this [Farm Bill Act of 2018] becomes law in the same month that we made the decision to rebrand, because we can now look forward to a less complicated future where hemp-derived CBD can become a mainstream solution to healthier and happier lives," states founder, Nathan Vasquez.

Caribee CBD will be launching new items including a 30-serving tub of the drink mix in either Fruit Punch, Watermelon, Blue Raspberry, Lemon-Lime, or an Unflavored variety for coffee or tea, as well as the hyper-convenient CBD Capsules, and a customer rewards program that gives customers the chance to win prizes and save on future purchases.

About Caribee CBD

Based in Southern California, Caribee is launching under a new direction to bring quality CBD products for everyone to enjoy. Existing products include CBD drink infusers of various tropical flavors and CBD capsules of varying strengths

