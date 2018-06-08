Caribbean305 Invites Foodies to Enjoy Award-winning Dishes and Cocktails From 16 Caribbean Destinations

Event-goers will have the opportunity to "island-hop" without a passport this June 23, 2018

MIAMI, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Food lovers will soon delight as Caribbean305 returns this year at the Treetop Ballroom at Jungle Island on Saturday, June 23, 2018. The annual event known for highlighting the art of Caribbean cooking also celebrates and showcases all things Caribbean. To kick off the exciting festivities, media, influencers and bloggers are invited to a media cocktail that will take place Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at Segafredo L'Originale on the iconic Lincoln Road from 6:30PM-8:30PM. Guests will enjoy cocktails and lite bites as well as a short program including the City of Miami Beach, City of Miami and the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District.

The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), which presents the event each year, proudly brings together top chefs and mixologists from the region. Food, dance, music, rum, lively colors, and dynamic entertainment are just a few of the elements representing Caribbean culture.

Attendees at Caribbean305 will have the opportunity to enjoy authentic creations from 16 Caribbean culinary teams, representing the following Caribbean nations: Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, St. Lucia, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos and the US Virgin Islands.

Caribbean305 will also include an open-bar featuring top Caribbean Hall of Fame mixologists, that will create award-winning signature drinks, proving a true taste of the very best flavors of the Caribbean.

"Foodies" will rejoice at this year's Caribbean305, one of Miami's top (and most anticipated) culinary events that will also feature local celebrities, city officials and big names in the food world, coming together to celebrate the spirit of the islands.

"Caribbean culture is so important in Miami because it's deeply rooted here. I feel like we are an extension of the Caribbean itself. Our people, the music, the food, the agriculture, and the traditions," stated Chef Adrianne Calvo, South Florida ambassador for Caribbean305.

