Captain Morgan Shares Treasure Of $20,000 In Lyft Rides For Attendees Of The Gasparilla Pirate Festival

Want a $20 Lyft credit for Gasparilla? Captain Morgan has you and your crew covered.

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avast ye! Captain Morgan is splashing down at the 2019 Gasparilla Pirate Festival in Tampa Bay once again, pledging up to $20,000 in Lyft Ride Smart credits that provide safe transportation for fellow pirates to take to or from their harbors – whether that be the annual parade, a house party or wherever else their sails may carry them.

Whether they're responsibly enjoying a grog of Captain & Cola, singing a sea shanty with their crew or taking in the sights Downtown, all Lyft users 21 and older who use the designated "LIKEACAPTAIN2019" discount code on Saturday, January 26th will be given a $20 credit toward their ride fare. The discount will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.and 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 26th. The Lyft ride is valid within 5 miles of downtown Tampa. No respectable pirate would pass up an offer this easy to plan ahead and be safe.

"It's a Captain's job to keep his or her crew safe – no excuses – so we're making it easier for every Captain coming to Gasparilla to do just that while having fun," said Linda Bethea, Vice President of Captain Morgan. "As the exclusive ride-share partner of Captain Morgan and the Gasparilla Pirate Festival, Lyft and its Ride Smart initiative is something we hope many of the thousands of pirates coming to Tampa will take advantage of this weekend."

Captain Morgan took to the streets earlier this week to give away official Captain Morgan pirate costumes to unsuspecting Lyft riders who were lucky enough to get picked up by a Captain Morgan wrapped car in the greater Tampa Bay area. These 21 and older riders are now ready to party #LikeACaptain at all of their Gasparilla festivities this weekend. While costumes are no longer being distributed, the fleet of special Captain Morgan Lyft vehicles will remain in town through Gasparilla.

If you're attending the festival this year and are 21 or over, stop by the Captain Morgan hospitality tent along the parade route at Section #38 to enjoy some Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, and keep an eye out for the Captain Morgan float riding in the parade.

Don't scuttle your plans for a great Gasparilla and night out; drink responsibly and use Lyft. Captain's orders!

About Captain Morgan

Captain Morgan, the original party spirit, is the number one selling spiced rum and the third largest spirits brand in the U.S. As the ultimate champion of fun, Captain Morgan invites 21+ revelers to join his crew and live #LikeACaptain. The Captain Morgan portfolio includes CAPTAIN MORGAN® Original Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN® Cannon Blast, CAPTAIN MORGAN® LocoNut, CAPTAIN MORGAN® Apple Smash, CAPTAIN MORGAN® Watermelon Smash, CAPTAIN MORGAN® Black Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN® White Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN® Pineapple Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN® Coconut Rum and CAPTAIN MORGAN® Grapefruit Rum. For more information, visit www.captainmorgan.com.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice. Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA. Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Joe Guagenti

Kyra Zeller

TAYLOR

DIAGEO

(212) 714-5711

(646) 223-2000

jguagenti@taylorstrategy.com

kyra.zeller@diageo.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captain-morgan-shares-treasure-of-20-000-in-lyft-rides-for-attendees-of-the-gasparilla-pirate-festival-300782283.html

SOURCE Captain Morgan