Captain Morgan and Chief Party Officer Adam Devine Are Bringing Their Yuletide Joy To Your Holiday Party for the Ultimate Captain's Night In!

Iconic Spirits Brand and Famed Actor Will Take Over A House Party for One Lucky Winner, Bringing Holiday Spirit, Fashionable Ugly Sweaters and a Larger-Than-Life Snow Globe

YOUR CITY, USA, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It isn't a holiday party until you add Captain Morgan and Adam Devine, so this season, they're hitting up (er, crashing) one lucky house party for the person with the most holiday cheer. Before they set off on this merry adventure, they must identify someone who conveys the Captain's sense of fun and they're turning to Captain Morgan fans for help.

Adult party throwers (21 years and older) can tell us why Captain Morgan and Adam need to "crash" their house party by following and commenting on the Captain Morgan brand's Instagram account, @CaptainMorganUSA, and using the hashtag #CaptainsNightInContest.

"With all the house parties happening this season, I challenge all my festive fans to give us the best reasons for coming to their holiday soiree because I've got my ugly sweater and frosted cookies ready," said Adam Devine. "I don't know where the evening will take us, but one thing's for sure, it's going to be one helluva night in."

Captain Morgan and Adam Devine will then select a winner and transform one holiday house party into the ultimate "Captain's Night In," with bright lights on the outside, holiday sweaters galore, a life-sized snow globe and more.

"Throughout the holidays, we know people enjoy fun times with friends right in the comfort of their own homes," said Linda Bethea, Vice President of Captain Morgan. "Whether they're competing for the ugliest holiday outfit or playing yuletide games, holiday party goers are staying in to enjoy the evening responsibly. So, it's only fitting that we deploy Adam to bring fun to these festivities in a way that only Captain Morgan can for those hosting the best holiday house party."

Don't have an ugly sweater yet? The Captain's got you covered. Head to the Captain Morgan online store to get all the sweaters, onesies and jumpsuits you need for an epic night in. There's even a Captain Morgan body pillow for those needing some extra holiday love this season. We can't forget that with every holiday celebration comes great responsibility. So, when raising a glass, always do so in moderation—the Captain is always watching!

Full contest rules and regulations can be found here, no purchase necessary 21 and older.

Happy holidays from Captain Morgan, may all your house parties be merry and bright!

About Captain Morgan

Captain Morgan, the original party spirit, is the number one selling spiced rum and the third largest spirits brand in the U.S. As the ultimate champion of fun, Captain Morgan invites 21+ revelers to join his crew and live #LikeACaptain. The Captain Morgan portfolio includes CAPTAIN MORGAN® Original Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN® Cannon Blast, CAPTAIN MORGAN® LocoNut, CAPTAIN MORGAN® Apple Smash, CAPTAIN MORGAN® Watermelon Smash, CAPTAIN MORGAN® Black Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN® White Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN® Pineapple Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN® Coconut Rum and CAPTAIN MORGAN® Grapefruit Rum. For more information, visit www.captainmorgan.com.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice. Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA. Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

CONTACTS:

Crystal Marie McDaniels

TAYLOR

(704) 644-6935

Cmcdaniels@taylorstrategy.com

Kyra Zeller

DIAGEO

(646) 223-2000

Kyra.zeller@diageo.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captain-morgan-and-chief-party-officer-adam-devine-are-bringing-their-yuletide-joy-to-your-holiday-party-for-the-ultimate-captains-night-in-300757773.html

SOURCE Captain Morgan