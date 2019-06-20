Cape Line Sparkling Cocktails Will Pay Someone $10,000 To Ditch Frosé This Summer

To Celebrate the First Day of Summer, the Sparkling Cocktail is Encouraging People to Make The Most of The Season with Cape Line



CHICAGO, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cape Line Sparkling Cocktails will pay someone $10,000 to create the best summer of their lives – as long as they pledge to give up frosé. While frosé has reigned as the cocktail of summer for years, Cape Line believes it is possible to have an epic summer even without the sticky, slushy, pink concoction on everyone's Instagram feeds.

"Cape Line is all about living life to the fullest, without compromise. We want to help someone do exactly that this summer, without the hassle, mess, or fuss of frosé," said Sofia Colucci, vice president of innovation at MillerCoors. "Cape Line is the simple, grab-and-go summer drink that's always flavorful, and camera ready."

People willing to forgo frosé for the chance to win $10,000 can e-mail nowayfrose@capeline.com with a description (100 words or less) of how and/or why they'd live their frosé-free summer plus an image of their ideal summer. See below for contest details.*

Cape Line Sparkling Cocktails is packaged in convenient 12oz slim cans, allowing consumers to grab-and-go to any destination. The refreshing and delicious flavors include:

Hard Strawberry Lemonade: Delicately lemony, a bit bubbly, berry delicious

Blackberry Mojito: Classically cool, refreshingly juicy

Margarita: With a touch of agave and a little spritz appeal

The drinks are sold in 6-pack and 12-pack variety packs, and a stand-alone Hard Strawberry Lemonade 6-pack.

Drinkers are encouraged to share their own Cape Line experiences by following @CapeLine on Instagram. For more information on Cape Line Sparkling Cocktails' new product line and the ingredients in each cocktail, please visit www.capeline.com.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Contest begins at or about 8:00 AM CT on 6/20/19 and ends at 11:59:59 PM CT on 6/28/19. Judging phase from 6/29/19 to 7/2/19. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S./DC, 21+ years of age. By submitting an entry, the entrant agrees to be bound be these Official Rules and agrees to receive one (1) e-mail following the entry to confirm receipt of the entry. For Official Rules, including how to enter, prize details and restrictions, visit www.promorules.com/PL12722. Void where prohibited. Msg&data rates may apply.

MillerCoors, the U.S. business unit of the Molson Coors Brewing Company

