Cameron Hughes Introduces New Wine Futures Project: de Négoce

NAPA, Calif., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cameron Hughes, co-founder of the eponymously named, e-commerce wine brand, has announced his new wine project, de Négoce [day-NA-go-SHAY]. The brand is modeled on the French "en primeur" system, widely used by well-regarded Bordeaux wineries. The name refers to the time-honored wine trade practiced by those known as négociants. Also called futures, the system is based on offering wines in barrel to consumers before bottling and release. The advantage to consumers is to acquire sought-after wines at attractive pre-release pricing.

"The wine world is transforming itself into something new," says Hughes, "I've had the idea of doing a wine futures project for a long time and I believe now is the time. People will be looking for great value items, produced in small quantities, that they can buy one case at a time before the wine sells out."

Hughes co-founded Cameron Hughes Wine with partner Jessica Kogan in 2001, offering wine lovers ultra-premium wines at everyday prices directly via an innovative digital e-comm platform. The company has been at forefront of the digital wine sales revolution and is considered one of America's top e-commerce wine brands. Hughes' new personal project builds on the vintner-grower connections he has cultivated over years, creating hundreds of Cameron Hughes Lot wines. Cameron Hughes, the wine company, was acquired by Vintage Wine Estates in 2017. Cameron Hughes continues as the face of the brand; Kogan is Chief Digital Marketing Officer for Vintage Wine Estates.

Hughes says the advantage to buying futures is the opportunity to obtain limited production wines straight from the barrel at deep discounts. He believes buying wine from his personally curated barrel selections will not only serve as an endorsement of quality, but will allow access to prices not seen since the 1970s (due to record harvest volume and a softening economy). The wines will be sold by the case only, not available at traditional retail, and offered exclusively through the de Négoce website.

The first de Négoce releases include a 2018 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, a 2017 vintage from Napa Valley's famed Stagecoach Vineyard, and a Napa Valley Coombsville Bordeaux blend, with more selections to come. Pricing is expected to range from $120 to $180 per case. Depending on availability, quantities will average about 1000 cases each. Customers are limited to purchasing one case at a time per person where legal for wine shipments.

Interested consumers can visit the de Négoce website for more information and to join the guest list for an invitation to the first offering. Hughes says subscribers can opt out at any time, but he's not worried about that: "I'm confident we'll have a waiting list once people taste the quality in the bottle."

About Cameron Hughes and de Négoce

Cameron Hughes is an entrepreneur, vigneron and consultant with Vintage Wine Estates. He also owns an online meat company, Holy Grail Steak Company. His new wine brand de Négoce can be found online at www.deNegoce.com.

