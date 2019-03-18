Calling All Party People: Smirnoff(TM) Teams Up With Alyssa Edwards, Nicole Byer, Ryan Serhant And Megan Batoon To Hear Pitches For The Ultimate Red, White & Blue Bash!

Smirnoff Party Pitch Will Make Consumers' Fourth of July Party Dreams an Epic Reality with Smirnoff Red, White & Berry



NORWALK, Conn., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's your Party (Pitch) – and you can do it up how you want to! To celebrate the return of the summer fan favorite Smirnoff Red, White & Berry, the brand is launching Smirnoff Party Pitch featuring a panel of fun experts to review consumers' ideas for the ultimate red, white & blue Fourth of July bash. With the help of the party panel, Smirnoff hopes to find the most exciting, outrageous, silly and wild ideas to celebrate America where the possibilities for fun are limitless – all with responsible drinking in mind, of course. Contestant finalists 25 years and older will get the chance to pitch their patriotic party to a panel comprised of some of the most fun-loving people around:

LGBTQ reality television star and dancing queen, Alyssa Edwards

Comedian, actor and life of the party, Nicole Byer

Reality television star, real estate mogul and party-thrower extraordinaire, Ryan Serhant

Digital creator, dance aficionado and host, Megan Batoon

"The Smirnoff Party Pitch contest is all about bringing people together to celebrate inclusive, good times," said Stephanie Pavone, Brand Manager, Smirnoff. "As a brand dedicated to unpretentious fun, we believe that no matter who you are or who you are with - you can always enjoy quality, affordable vodka. This Fourth of July, we're taking that belief to the next level by equipping our fans with everything they need to fulfill their party vision with the drink of summer: Smirnoff Red, White & Berry."

Smirnoff Party Pitch is the latest extension of Smirnoff's "Welcome to the Fun%" campaign and is redefining what typical exclusive summer parties look like by asking consumers to think of creative party concepts that bring everyone together with Smirnoff Red, White & Berry at the center.

Now through March 27, party people across America ages 25 and older are encouraged to get into the summertime spirit early and submit their party pitches at https://www.smirnoff.com/contest/party-pitch. As part of the written entry submission, each contestant will need to share how they'd serve Smirnoff Red, White & Berry at their party. Whether it's red, white & blue ice pops, gelatin shots or patriotic cocktails, out-of-the-box thinking is encouraged and the possibilities are sure to be endless!

Here's how it works: submissions will be reviewed by Smirnoff and an independent judging agency who will select four contestant finalists and bring each of their party pitches to life in a video. Those videos will then be shared with the panelists who will select one lucky grand prize winner whose pitch is as lit as Fourth of July fireworks. Smirnoff will take that idea from imagination to "IRL" and create an epic celebration for the winner and a group of their friends (25 years or older). But the good times don't stop there! In true Smirnoff fashion, fun times are better when more people are included, so in addition to the grand prize winner, three runner-up contestants will each receive $2,500 and some festive swag to help them celebrate the Fourth of July.

To showcase the most memorable moments – from party pitches to the panel review to the final party – Smirnoff will share it all on their YouTube channel leading up to the Fourth of July holiday. With moments this big and panelists this fun, no one will want to miss how it all goes down!

"Y'all know I love a good ole contest," said Alyssa Edwards, Smirnoff partner and reality television star. "This go around, I'm thrilled to be on the other end as an official judge! I can't wait to see (and taste) the drop-dead gorgeous cocktails our contestants dream up. The thing about Smirnoff Red, White & Berry is that she's not only dressed in the season's best colors but her cherry, blue raspberry and citrus flavors scream America."

Returning to shelves nationwide in April, Smirnoff Red, White & Berry is a limited-edition vodka specialty that's back by popular demand and captures the all-American spirit with its red, white & blue bottle. It's the ultimate accessory for any summer bash with a suggested retail price of $12.99 for a 750mL bottle and $19.99 for a 1.75L, and it contains 30 percent alcohol by volume.

While Smirnoff is all about getting the good times started and turning up the fun, party planners and party goers this summer should always enjoy Smirnoff responsibly.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal U.S. residents. Must be 25 or older. Contest starts 3/18/19 and ends 3/27/19. Submissions must be original & cannot violate 3rd party rights. Grand Prize Party is subject to availability & may differ from idea in winner's submission/pitch. Finalist video to be made by Smirnoff. Subject to Rules (including how to enter, additional prize restrictions & other details) at https://www.smirnoff.com/contest/party-pitch.

About Smirnoff

The Smirnoff brand that boasts the world's number-one selling premium spirit and the top-selling line of flavors in North America, traces its heritage back to 19th century Russia. As the most awarded vodka brand in the world in the last 10 years, Smirnoff has always been known for quality and is enjoyed responsibly in 130 countries around the world. For more information, log on to www.smirnoff.com.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Michelle Sibley

Diageo

Michelle.Sibley@diageo.com

646-223-2168

Alex Stathis

Taylor

astathis@taylorstrategy.com

212-714-5723

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calling-all-party-people-smirnoff-teams-up-with-alyssa-edwards-nicole-byer-ryan-serhant-and-megan-batoon-to-hear-pitches-for-the-ultimate-red-white--blue-bash-300813843.html

SOURCE Diageo