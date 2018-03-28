Calling All Foodies! Savor the Culinary Celebration at the Williamsburg Taste Festival

Chefs, vintners and brewers show off their delectable wares at this weekend epicurean extravaganza

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Williamsburg is for foodies. Exhibit No. 1 entered into evidence for all you Top Chef judge wannabes is the Williamsburg Taste Festival destined to tickle your taste buds from April 19 to 22. After all, this is one place that savored farm- and sea-to-table centuries before it became a buzzword.

There are more than a dozen mouth-watering events, something for every taste. The area's top chefs will be on hand, offering their modern take on local ingredients — from oysters to pork to seasonal veggies — just like the old days when they ate what was ripe and ready. Mixing the traditions of Southern, European and African cooking, they created something from the mist of history that is thoroughly modern and unique to Greater Williamsburg. And don't forget the up-to-date, local takes on beer, wine and even mead made in these parts.

Among the chefs participating in the festival are Ika Zaken of La Tienda Tapas Bar and Market, Steven Sowell of The Hound's Tale, Brian Hines of Water Street Grille, Hans Schadler of Waypoint Seafood & Grill, Troy Buckley of Amber Ox Public House and Tom Power of Fat Canary and The Cheese Shop.

Here's a guide to all that deliciousness.

