For a limited time, Hamburger Stand serves up a sweet Dipped Cone and Shake that bursts with the fruity flavor of Froot Loops cereal

IRVINE, Calif., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you think there's nothing better than the last bit of perfectly fruity milk after finishing a delicious bowl of Froot Loops cereal, we have news for you! Hamburger Stand is now serving more of those last-spoonful feels with its new Froot Loops Dipped Cone and Shake. For a limited time, you can enjoy a new twist on a longtime favorite of kids and kids at heart with a Dipped Soft Serve Cone with bits of crunchy cereal, or have the bits swirled into a decadent Shake for a burst of Froot Loops flavor in every sip.

"I love Froot Loops cereal, and mixing it with our creamy soft serve makes the perfect combination," says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Hamburger Stand. "If you're looking for a sweet treat day or night stop by Hamburger Stand for a delicious Froot Loops Dipped Cone or Shake."

Pick up these and other delicious Hamburger Stand menu items via drive-thru or carryout. To find a location near you, visit www.hamburgerstand.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool on the top right.

About Hamburger Stand

Founded by John Galardi in 1982 in Garden Grove, Calif. and based in Irvine, Calif., Hamburger Stand (http://www.hamburgerstand.com) prides itself on bringing quality burgers and more to its customers at a great value. It operates 12 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calling-all-cereal-lovers-hamburger-stand-unveils-the-delicious-new-froot-loops-dipped-cone--shake-301047953.html

SOURCE Hamburger Stand