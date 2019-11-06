California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) to Announce 2019 CAPA Alcohol Prevention Heroes

4th Annual CAPA Summit at the California Endowment Center, Los Angeles



SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA), and Alcohol Justice, are pleased to announce the CAPA Alcohol Prevention Hero Awards for 2019, during a press event at the 4th Annual CAPA Summit. This year CAPA took a leadership role in successfully opposing SB 58, Senator Scott Wiener's 3rd failure in three years to change last call policy at California bars, restaurants, and nightclubs.

What: Press Event / 2019 CAPA Alcohol Prevention Hero Awards



When: Thursday, November 7, 2019, 12:30 P.M.



Where: Yosemite Room, California Endowment Center for Healthy Communities

1000 North Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012



Who: 2019 CAPA Alcohol Prevention Hero Awards : • Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale), California State Assemblymember, District 36 • CAPA Member Agency of the Year - Surprise

2019 CAPA Wakinyan Awards: • Paul Krekorian, (D-Los Angeles) Los Angeles City Council, District 2 • Paul Koretz, Los Angeles City Council, District 5 • Alison Simard, Director of Communications, Councilmember Paul Koretz • Jeffrey Ebenstein, Director of Policy and Legislation, Councilmember Paul Koretz. • Miriam Castro, CAPA member, community organizer • Richard Zaldivar, CAPA Co-Chair, Founder/E.D., The Wall - Las Memorias Project, President/Chair, Alcohol Justice Board of Directors

CAPA Member Organizations:

Alcohol Justice

Alcohol-Narcotics Education Foundation of California

ADAPP, Inc.

ADAPT San Ramon Valley

Bay Area Community Resources

Behavioral Health Services, Inc.

CA Council on Alcohol Problems

CASA for Safe & Healthy Neighborhoods

Center for Human Development

Center for Open Recovery

DogPAC of San Francisco

Dolores Huerta Foundation

Eden Youth & Family Center

Institute for Public Strategies

FASD Network of Southern CA

FreeMUNI – SF

Friday Night Live Partnership

Koreatown Youth & Community Center

Laytonville Healthy Start

L.A. County Friday Night Live

L.A. Drug & Alcohol Policy Alliance (L.A.DAPA)

L.A. County Office of Education

Lutheran Office of Public Policy – CA

MFI Recovery Center

Mountain Communities Family Resource Center

National Asian Pacific American Families Against Substance Abuse

National Council on Alcoholism & Drug Dependence – Orange County

Partnership for a Positive Pomona

Paso por Paso, Inc.

Project SAFER

Pueblo y Salud

Reach Out

San Marcos Prevention Coalition

San Rafael Alcohol & Drug Coalition

SAY San Diego

Saving Lives Drug & Alcohol Coalition

South Orange County Coalition

Tarzana Treatment Centers, Inc.

The Wall Las Memorias Project

UCEPP Social Model Recovery Systems

Women Against Gun Violence

Youth For Justice

CAPA Mission:

The California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) shall unite diverse organizations and communities in California to protect health and safety, and prevent alcohol-related harm through statewide action.

CAPA Platform:

Current core issues leading to specific advocacy and policy change action items.

Raise the price of alcohol through taxes and fees, supporting the "Charge for Harm" concept that the industry should pay for treatment, prevention and all other costs to government.

concept that the industry should pay for treatment, prevention and all other costs to government. Limit alcohol advertising in all media, especially on government-controlled property and where children or targeted populations are exposed.

Make the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control effective, efficient, transparent, and accountable to public health and safety concerns of the community, and not to cater to industry profits and license expediency, through policies that reduce alcohol outlet density and increase funding for alcohol control, regulation, and enforcement.

Eliminate product lines (such as alcopops and malt liquors) oriented to underage youth and vulnerable or targeted populations.

Reduce the allowable blood alcohol content for drivers as "Point .05 Saves Lives"

