Califia Farms Debuts 'Protein Oat', The Perfect Alternative To Dairy Milk Made With 8 Grams Of Plant Protein And 9 Essential Amino Acids

Nationwide launch of nutrient-rich line coincides with second annual National Oat Milk Day

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Califia Farms,® a leading, independently-owned, plant-based food and beverage company, is celebrating National Oat Milk Day with the launch of Protein Oat, an enhanced line of nutritious, great-tasting plant milks made from pea, oat and sunflower proteins that deliver a complementary blend of nine essential amino acids. The product provides all the equivalent proteins of dairy milk plus complete omega-3, -6 and -9 along with vitamins and minerals, all in a creamy oat base. It is available now at Whole Foods Market and Sprouts Farmers Market nationwide.

Protein Oat delivers on Califia's something different, something better promise, providing an excellent source of calcium (45%), vitamin D (25%) and a good source of vitamin E (25%) and potassium (10%) from top shelf ingredients. It is available in two flavors – Vanilla and Original – with a suggested retail price of $5.99. This low-sugar, gluten-free line also captures the rising tide of consumers eager to explore the oat milk phenomenon.

"We're excited to introduce a versatile, delicious oat milk that outperforms traditional dairy milk across major nutritional markers," said Greg Steltenpohl, founder and CEO. "Protein Oat is a true gamechanger for our industry and marks one of the first times we've seen a plant milk formulated with this level of nutrient-rich ingredients. Targeted especially for families with children, this now allows us to meet the demands of a previously untapped consumer segment – one whose primary barrier has been concern for nutrition, specifically protein."

The launch comes at a time when consumers are looking to add protein to their plate. According to the Hartman Group, 60% of consumers say they are increasing protein in their diet. And more people than ever are experimenting with plant-centric diets, prioritizing health and wellness goals while reducing their impact on the planet. A Nielsen survey found that nearly 40% of Americans are trying to eat more plant-based foods.

"We created a healthier alternative for cow's milk by leveraging diverse, plant-based ingredients such as peas, oats, sunflowers and flax oil to design our great-tasting Protein Oat product," said Nagendra Rangavajla, Ph.D., FACN, vice president of research and development at Califia. "It delivers quality protein, healthier fats with significantly higher omega-3, -6 and -9 compared to dairy milk, as well as nutrients such as vitamin D, calcium and potassium that are deficient in our diets."

Protein Oat joins Califia's rapidly expanding portfolio of plant-based products, including its existing oat platform, which comprises:

48 oz. Oatmilk – recently enhanced with a new oat base for exceptional taste and smoother texture

– recently enhanced with a new oat base for exceptional taste and smoother texture Oat Barista Blend – the #1 selling oat milk on Amazon

– the #1 selling oat milk on Amazon Nitro Draft Oatmilk Latte – non-perishable, ready-to-drink coffees

non-perishable, ready-to-drink coffees Black & White Cold Brew – recently reformulated in an oat base

– recently reformulated in an oat base Oat Creamers – launched in January 2020 and made from North American-grown oats. Available in three flavors: Hazelnut, Unsweetened, and Vanilla.

Inspired by the values of our mythical muse and California's namesake, Queen Califia, Califia Farms was founded in 2010 to bring food back to its original nourishing purpose. The Los Angeles-based company has since become one of the fastest-growing, independent, natural product companies in the U.S. Renowned for its plant-based beverages, packaged in an iconic curvy bottle, Califia continues to disrupt the dairy category with plant-based alternatives that make it easy for people to choose food that is delicious, nutritious and good for the planet. As it grows internationally, Califia is intent on tackling some of humanity's greatest challenges through plant-powered innovation and by embracing the power of multicultural and ecological interdependence – the very core values of the "once and future" Queen Califia.

