Caffeine Is Good for Your Heart, Study Suggests

The best study ever is finally here, and it claims that caffeine might actually be good for your heart. According to ABC News, new research in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology states that the stimulant isn’t as damaging as some suggest.

When you drink caffeine, you usually get a burst of energy and your heart beats at a higher pace, which is one reason why it’s been assumed to be unhealthy for the heart. Many studies also link caffeine to atrial fibrillation, a common heart rhythm disorder that affects an estimated 2.7 to 6.1 million people in America, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Atrial fibrillation can cause chest pain, shortness of breath, and even a stroke.

In this new study, researchers are suggesting that caffeine actually protects people from atrial fibrillation. Here’s the catch: They don’t recommend more than 300 milligrams of caffeine per day. This equates to about three cups of coffee, one less than the Mayo Clinic’s suggested daily intake. Furthermore, the study’s authors suggest sticking to coffee and tea, because when you enter the energy drink zone, things can get a little tricky, as those drinks have other ingredients that can unhealthily amplify caffeine’s effects.

Well, what are you waiting for? Cheers to this good news with a steaming brew from one of the best coffee chains in America.