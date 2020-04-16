Caffè Vergnano Supports God's Love We Deliver

From Turin to New York, solidarity has the scent of coffeeSolidarity unites Turin and New York during Coronavirus times.



TURIN, Italy, April 16, 2020 /CNW/ -- Caffè Vergnano, the oldest Italian coffee roaster, supports God's Love We Deliver in New York, whose mission is to provide nutrition therapy, by cooking and delivering medically tailored meals for people living with severe illness in the New York City metropolitan area.

For each order placed on the official Caffè Vergnano USA eshop https://caffevergnano.us, the company will donate a meal that will be delivered by the volunteers of God's Love We Deliver.

"We are experiencing a complicated moment on a global level and we believe that solidarity has no boundaries or nationality. For this reason, even with a small gesture, we want to give our support to all those whose life has been affected by Coronavirus" says Carolina Vergnano, Owner of Caffè Vergnano.

Caffè Vergnano is the oldest Italian roasting company. Managed by the Vergnano family since 1882, for over 135 years it has pursued the culture and tradition of the authentic Italian espresso worldwide.

Caffè Vergnano exports in over 90 countries around the world, employs about 140 people and is the sixth-largest coffee company in Italy. Success must be attributed to the constant research for qualitative perfection, appreciated by real coffee connoisseurs and recognized to Caffè Vergnano for over a century. A mission pursued with passion, enthusiasm and spirit of initiative by the fourth generation of the family.

The secret of the superior quality of Caffè Vergnano blends comes from the meticulous selection of the best coffee producers worldwide. In this perspective, the finest coffee beans are selected and purchased directly in their places of origin. The choice of high-quality blends is joined by a consolidated experience in coffee processing, which still occurs in a traditional way through a slow roasting process. The cycles are made with different cooking times and temperatures depending on the origin, allowing to reach the exact degree of roasting.

Caffè Vergnano blends are found in the large-scale retail trade, in the best bars and in over 160 Caffè Vergnano 1882, the Italian coffee shop chain present all over the world.

