Caffè Vergnano Celebrates Earth Day 2018 With Its Compostable Capsules

Caffè Vergnano celebrates Earth Day 2018, the international event that is celebrated every 22nd April and aims to raise awareness about environment related issues.

Every year a different theme is supported. 2018's theme is focused on the increasing production amount of plastic waste and the resulting pollution of water sources.

A theme on which Caffè Vergnano has acted in advance by launching, in 2015, was the first range of compostable capsules compatible with the Nespresso system. Once used, the capsule can be thrown into the organic collection and recovered for transformation into compost. A true innovative and avant-garde solution that offers consumers the opportunity to enjoy the pleasure of authentic Italian espresso, assuming a sustainable and conscious attitude.

Sunday, April 22nd, during the Earth Day, you can discover the Vergnano compostable coffee capsules inside the Eataly stores of New York, Boston and Los Angeles.

A "fleet" of Caffè Vergnano branded green bikes will catch the attention of people passing in front of the stores: Eataly costumers can take advantage of the 50% promotion on compostable capsules and by answering a funny questionnaire related to environmental issues they can receive a small Made in Italy recipe book.

"We have always believed in the capsule segment, anticipating trends and by being the first ones to launch the Nespresso compatible capsule, today a market leader", says Carolina Vergnano - CEO of Caffè Vergnano "From the beginning we have focused on innovation. Today even more, with a concrete project to protect the environment".

The new capsule mixes the Italian know-how in roasting and blend coffee with green technology. Èspresso1882 compostable range is much more than a new product - it is the result of careful research and demonstrates Caffè Vergnano's commitment to the environment; a concrete answer to the amount of waste deriving from the growing consumption of portioned coffee.

Currently, about 300 million tonnes of plastic are produced annually to make bags, bottles, packaging and other products for people all over the world. Unfortunately, only about ten percent of this plastic is recycled and properly reused. The remaining amount ends up in landfill or as waste in our natural environment.

In 2017, 60 million Vergnano Coffee Compostable Capsules were sold worldwide, corresponding to 120 tonnes of compost plastic that is not landfilled.

Caffè Vergnano in US is imported by Atalanta Corporation.

