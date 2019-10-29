Cafe Agave Spiked Cold Brew, The Original Canned Coffee Cocktail, To Expand Distribution To 25 Markets

Super-premium, gourmet coffee cocktail brand is creating a buzz in the ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage category



NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cafe Agave Spiked Cold Brew, the revolutionary canned cocktail brand, continues its national rollout. Following the brand's successful launch in Nevada and Arizona, Cafe Agave is now expanding to CA, WA, OR, CO, TX, NY, IN and IA this holiday season, with an additional 15 states slated for Q1 and Q2 2020. Made with super-premium ingredients, this 12.5% abv gourmet spiked coffee has created a new category of beverages that combines two of the most social drinks in the world, coffee and alcohol.

Cafe Agave is a premium blend of 100% Arabica, Colombian cold brewed coffee, wine, agave sweetener, real dairy cream and other natural flavors. Each single-serve can is equivalent to a ½ cup of brewed coffee and one glass of wine.

"As craft is becoming the new norm among millennials and the like, Cafe Agave appeals to and serves an emerging audience of consumers who demand quality ingredients that they believe in," said Mark Scialdone, Founder of Cafe Agave. "We saw the industry's changing environment as an opportunity to create a product that meets and exceeds customers' expectations of flavor and quality."

Cafe Agave Spiked Cold Brew is conveniently packaged into sleek 6.3 oz cans available in both singles and 4-packs. Cafe Agave can be sold anywhere beer and wine are sold, as opposed to spirit-based RTD beverages. Available in four delicious top coffee-house flavors:

Espresso Shot – blended espresso brew made from premium dark roast Arabica coffee, real dairy cream and agave sweetener

– blended espresso brew made from premium dark roast Arabica coffee, real dairy cream and agave sweetener Caffe Mocha – silky smooth flavors of mocha and the rich flavors of pure cocoa blended with premium dark roast Arabica coffee

– silky smooth flavors of mocha and the rich flavors of pure cocoa blended with premium dark roast Arabica coffee Salted Caramel – perfectly balanced, classic flavors of natural sea salt and caramel blended with premium dark roast Arabica coffee

– perfectly balanced, classic flavors of natural sea salt and caramel blended with premium dark roast Arabica coffee Vanilla Cinnamon – rich flavor of creamy vanilla and toasted cinnamon blended with premium dark roast Arabica coffee

"Cafe Agave is a ready to drink coffee cocktail for all occasions. And unlike the emerging lower abv coffee-beer segment, our spiked coffee is great by itself or mixed. At 12.5% abv, it can be served straight up, as an espresso martini or as the base of many great cocktails," said Ami-Lynn Bakshi, Co-Founder of Cafe Agave.

Cafe Agave is currently selling through Empire Merchants in NY and Crescent Crown Distributing in AZ, with the remainder of its national rollout at Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits in NV, CA, WA, OR, CO, TX, NY, IN and IA. Cafe Agave can also be found at fine retailers such as Total Wine, Cost Plus World Market, Bev Mo!, Circle K, 7-11, ampm, Anabi Oil, Raleys Food Stores and many more. For more information, visit: https://cafeagave.com/.

About Cafe Agave

Founded in 2016 by Mark Scialdone, San Diego-based Cafe Agave is the leader in canned coffee cocktails. In addition to the company flagship, Cafe Agave Spiked Cold Brew, the company continues to innovate in the space, with new product launches planned for 2020. Scialdone is an entrepreneur and businessman, with extensive experience and training in the coffee business in both the United States and Italy. His business partner and co-founder, Ami-Lynn Bakshi, is a 20+ year alcohol industry executive and former VP of innovation for Diageo. The senior leadership team at Cafe Agave has a combined 40-plus years' experience in both coffee and alcohol, launching and developing iconic adult beverage brands in new markets across the United States. Early investors in the company include Visionary Private Equity Group amongst other strategic investors. Cafe Agave is a member of the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA). For more information, visit: www.cafeagave.com.

Contact:

Joe Gallo

Joe@CurichWeiss.com

203.644.3354

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cafe-agave-spiked-cold-brew-the-original-canned-coffee-cocktail-to-expand-distribution-to-25-markets-300947450.html

SOURCE Cafe Agave Spiked Cold Brew