Café Grumpy Opens Its First Location in Miami

MIAMI, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooklyn-based coffee company Café Grumpy announces the opening of its newest cafe in Coral Gables, Florida. This is the company's first location outside of New York City.

Located at 2516 Ponce de Leon Blvd., the cafe is within close proximity to Miracle Mile and is along the Coral Gables Trolley Route.

"We had been looking carefully for the perfect space in Miami for our first location outside of New York City and were lucky to find a location in beautiful Coral Gables," says Café Grumpy co-founder/CEO Caroline Bell. "We were attracted to the pedestrian-friendly community with its neighborhood feel. It is also special for personal reasons because my childhood best friend happens to live down the street!"

The design of the cafe, by New York-based Cemre Durusoy, mixes Café Grumpy's signature Brooklyn vibe of warm wood and orange accents with elements of Miami's fresh vibrant style.

Miami-native Anabel Crespo, who previously trained as a manager at Café Grumpy's flagship Grand Central Terminal location in Manhattan, will manage the cafe and hire staff from the local community.

The menu will feature espresso-based drinks prepared on a Synesso 2-group Hydra MVP, seasonal brewed coffee selections, organic teas and exclusive offerings like matcha and turmeric sodas. A daily selection of morning and afternoon pastries from local purveyors will be available. This location will also premier Café Grumpy's cold-brew-based slushies as well as its award-winning line of ready-to-drink bottled cold brew beverages.

The cafe will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekends.

About Café Grumpy:

Café Grumpy is an independently owned and operated specialty coffee company with eight retail locations throughout New York City, an in-house coffee roastery, wholesale division and bottled beverage line.

Contact: Chris Timbrell

email: info@cafegrumpy.com

tel: (718) 383-0748

website: www.cafegrumpy.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cafe-grumpy-opens-its-first-location-in-miami-300620784.html

SOURCE Cafe Grumpy