A Café in California Is Charging $55 for a Cup of This Coffee

Last month, a café in Dubai sold the world’s most expensive coffee at $68 a cup. Now, a coffee shop in California is serving the same roast for $55 a cup.

The rare Esmeralda Geisha Cañas Verdes Natural coffee beans grow only on a single hacienda in the hills of Panama. Over the summer, Geisha broke records by selling for $601 per pound at an international auction, surpassing the previous record holder, a blend that sold for $350 per pound.

Los Angeles Magazine reports that out of the 100 pounds of Geisha sold worldwide, Klatch Coffee was the only stateside business able to purchase any.

“The moment I tried Esmeralda Geisha 601, I knew it was something I wanted to share with coffee lovers in the USA,” Klatch owner and chemical engineer Mike Perry wrote in an announcement after previewing the coffee in May. “A taste of this varietal provides a coffee experience unlike any other — its notes of peach, blackberry, jasmine and other fruit flavors are so bold, so flavorful, even an untrained a palate will find it remarkable.”

Individual pours of Geisha will be available for $55 each in a timed and ticketed private tasting room. The 11 pounds purchased by the café roughly amounts to 250 eight-ounce cups. Starting November 18, 15-gram bags of the product will be sold online, and the rest will be served in-store. Additionally, if you're on the other side of the country, you could pop into Eleven Madison Park for a slightly less expensive $24 cup of joe, according to The Wall Street Journal.

