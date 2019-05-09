C4® Wins at Walmart Nationwide

AUSTIN, Texas, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrabolt, the world's largest independent sports nutrition company and creator of America's #1 pre-workout brand, C4®, continues to experience rapid growth at Walmart nationwide. The iconic, eye-popping yellow C4® performance energy drink is now available in 4-packs in the grocery section of more than 4,000 Walmart locations in a variety of delicious flavors, including Frozen Bombsicle, Strawberry Watermelon Ice, and Orange Slice.

C4® is winning over the performance energy drink market with consumers who increasingly want better product options to fuel their workouts, active lifestyles, and mental and physical performance in and out of the gym. The zero-sugar, zero-carb, and zero-calorie C4® formula is powered by CarnoSyn® Beta-Alanine and several other premium ingredients that support explosive energy, mental focus, and improved overall performance.

The C4® lineup of powder pre-workouts has also been winning at Walmart, showing tremendous growth in sales. Since its launch in 2011, C4® has become the undisputed pre-workout champ, with over 2 billion servings sold. Walmart now carries three versions of the highly personalized C4® powder line: C4® Original, C4® Sport, and C4® Sport Ripped.

CEO of Nutrabolt, Doss Cunningham, who recently spoke at The Beverage Forum in Chicago on a panel called "The Future Movers and Shakers," sees C4's sports nutrition heritage and leading position as a key strength of the C4® performance energy drink:

"After nearly a decade since its launch," Cunningham said, "C4® is known around the world as the undisputed global pre-workout leader with retail sales approaching half a billion and dominant category share exceeding 50 percent. With our increased focus on the energy category, C4® is transcending the more nascent pre-workout powder market it has proudly led all these years, and delivering a new breed of high-performance energy drinks to a more mainstream marketplace."

Look for C4® in the sports nutrition section and emerging beverage aisles at a Walmart near you. Interested in carrying C4® as a distributor or in your retail cooler? Contact iwantc4@nutrabolt.com today.

About Nutrabolt

As the makers of America's best-selling pre-workout brand C4® and a global leader in sports nutrition, Nutrabolt has been committed to making fitness accessible to all since 2002. Since its launch in 2011, C4® has become the undisputed pre-workout champ, with over 2 billion servings sold. Today, Nutrabolt makes a full range of clinically studied, cutting-edge supplements and on-the-go drinks for athletes of all levels and goals.

