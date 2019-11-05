C4® Paints California Yellow with New Powerhouse Partnerships

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As America's number-one pre-workout and fastest-growing energy drink brand, C4 continues its coast-to-coast US takeover. On the heels of big wins in New York and expansion in grocery, the better-for-you performance energy drink is proud to announce strategic partnerships with two major California distributors, Golden Brands and Classic Distributing & Beverage Group, Inc., unlocking thousands of new doors in the state.

Serving Southern California in and around Los Angeles, Classic Distributing has over 40 years of success in beverage distribution. Owned by Reyes Holdings, the largest owner of beer distributors in the US, Golden Brands covers the majority of Northern California and has C4 loaded in all nine of its distribution centers there.

These new partnerships, coupled with C4's extensive sampling and events activity, will put C4 in easy reach of thousands of new California customers plus even more of the hundreds of thousands of existing C4 powder pre-workout fans.

Patrick Graney, VP of Beverage West for Nutrabolt, the parent company of C4, is thrilled with the expansion. "We are extremely excited to partner up with distribution powerhouses like Classic Distributing and Golden Brands," Graney said. "They have the proven ability to turn fast-growing brands like C4 into true market leaders, which is our objective in California and across the nation. Given the unique performance position and heritage of C4, we're confident in additional explosive growth."

Powered by CarnoSyn® Beta-Alanine, BetaPower®, and other key ingredients that support explosive energy, alertness, and performance, the C4® lineup is currently dominating the booming performance energy category. With nine amazing flavors built on zero sugar, sodium, carbs, and calories, C4® also has a right to win in the expanding sugar-free subcategory.

To try the explosive energy of C4® near you, visit our store locator at findc4.com. To add the power of C4® to your retail cooler, contact iwantc4@nutrabolt.com today. More explosive growth is on the way.

About Nutrabolt

As the makers of C4®, Nutrabolt has been committed to making fitness accessible to all since 2002. Since its launch in 2011, C4® has become the undisputed pre-workout champ, with over 2 billion servings sold. Today, Nutrabolt makes a full range of leading products for people who want to maximize performance and dominate life. You can find C4® in a rapidly growing list of convenience stores and many of the world's largest specialty, big box, and online retailers.

