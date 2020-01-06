BuzzBallz/Southern Champion Debuts Products in North Carolina

CARROLLTON, Texas, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BuzzBallz/Southern Champion announced that North Carolina residents are now able to purchase BuzzBallz Chillers and BuzzTallz throughout the state.

After many conversations between BuzzBallz/Southern Champion and Johnson Brothers – Mutual Distributing of North Carolina, the two decided to form a partnership to distribute these products to wine retailers, grocery and convenience stores throughout the state.

"They have great relationships within the state of North Carolina – especially with the chains," said Blair Casey, Vice President of Sales at BuzzBallz/Southern Champion. "… We're also with Johnson Brothers in North and South Dakota, so our relationship is evolving. They're great partners and they've been great since day one."

Scott Cash, vice president of Johnson Brothers – Mutual Distributing of North Carolina, is excited about the partnership and the opportunity to offer a distinctive, wine-based product to the people of NC.

"We are excited to introduce this unique product to the State of North Carolina," Cash said. "Based on its success in other markets, this will be a big hit with consumers here as well."

Merrilee Kick, CEO and founder of BuzzBallz/Southern Champion, has always felt that the uniqueness of the packaging and the idea of a ready-to-drink cocktail would drive sales. Still, some states have taken longer than others to secure distribution.

Kick sees the expansion to North Carolina as a major win for the company.

"We have waited a long time to get into the North Carolina market," Kick said. "As a leader in North Carolina distribution, Johnson Brothers - Mutual Distributing of North Carolina is an excellent partner for us. We believe that they can provide value for our retailers and customers and assist our company in bringing BuzzBallz to the North Carolina market."

About BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion

Southern Champion is a woman-owned Texas distillery and winery founded in 2009 as the result of Merrilee Kick's master's degree thesis project. Kick is the CEO and founder of BuzzBallz/Southern Champion. In less than a decade, Southern Champion has greatly expanded its product base and begun to grow into a worldwide brand. Southern Champion is one of the only family and woman-owned distilleries in the USA with distribution in 42 states and abroad. The company maintains a fun brand message as it creates high quality premixed cocktails, as well as small batch spirits. Learn more at: http://www.southern-champion.com/ and www.buzzballz.com.

For more information or interview requests, contact:

Kim Diggs, PR/Content Manager

972-439-1879 ext. 134

231799@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/buzzballzsouthern-champion-debuts-products-in-north-carolina-300981101.html

SOURCE BuzzBallz, LLC