BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion Awarded for 2019 Marketing Campaigns During 35th Annual Advertising & Promotion Awards

CARROLLTON, Texas, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion received awards in three categories during Beverage Dynamics' 35th annual Advertising & Promotion Awards in 2019. The goal of the Advertising & Promotion Awards every year is to recognize and celebrate the best marketing of beer, wine and spirits brands.

BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion was awarded first place in the Festival or Concert Sponsorship category for its partnership with The Black Academy of Arts and Letters (TBAAL) in Dallas. BuzzBallz sponsored TBAAL's third annual Riverfront Jazz Festival, an event founded by Curtis King with honorary chair members Erykah Badu, Antonio Fargas and Ted Lange. TBAAL offered an extensive marketing footprint at the three-day festival with sampling stations, VIP lounge branding, bar sales, video coverage on stage screens, exposure on local television and radio broadcast networks and more.

BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion also received second place in the New Product Packaging category with their BuzzTallz Classic Wine Cocktails. Packaging for BuzzTallz was created by BuzzBallz' in-house marketing team and printed with Advantage Label. The shrink sleeve design of the product was awarded for its unique and innovative style.

Lastly, the company received third place in the Web Video category for its 30-second commercial entitled, "Shake It!". The video was created and streamed on major networks, such as TLC and the Discovery Channel, across platforms by partnering with Spectrum Reach.

All entries were judged by the editorial staff from Beverage Dynamics and Cheers magazines.

About BuzzBallz, LLC /Southern Champion

BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion is a woman-owned and family-operated Texas distillery and winery founded in 2009 as the result of Merrilee Kick's master's degree thesis project. In a little over 10 years, BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion has greatly expanded its product base and begun to grow into a worldwide brand. The company is the only woman-owned combination winery/distillery in the US, this company has gained significant recognition, boasting distribution in 45 states, several countries abroad and growing. The company maintains a fun brand message as they create high-quality, premixed cocktails, as well as small-batch spirits. Learn more at: http://www.southern-champion.com/ and www.buzzballz.com .

