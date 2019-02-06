Busch Transforms Kevin Harvick's 2018 Race Car Into Collector's Edition Cans

To pay tribute to 40 years since their Daytona debut, Busch turned parts from the #4 car into 40 collector's cans that fans can win during this year's Daytona 500 broadcast

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Official beer of NASCAR, Busch has a long and storied history within the NASCAR family. Not only has Busch been the beverage of choice by countless winners during their celebrations in victory lane, but Busch has been along for the ride for four decades dating back to the 1979 Daytona 500.

Since 2019 marks the 40th anniversary of Busch's presence at Daytona, the brand is celebrating racing roots and raising a cold one to 40 years of NASCAR support with something never before seen in motorsport - a crisp, cold can of Busch constructed from Kevin Harvick's #4 race car. The Car 2 Can collection from Busch is giving people the unique opportunity to drink the sport they eat, sleep, and breathe.

"Busch Beer officials brought the idea to me last year and I thought it was great way to connect with the fans. These cans are made up of pieces of my car from the 2018 season and I'm excited for the cans to be released. Can't wait for the fans to see them," said NASCAR Driver Kevin Harvick.

See the full making of video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c5hSJOtIBUM

On February 17th, Busch is inviting nearly 10 million Daytona 500 viewers to play a live trivia contest for a chance to win one of the exclusive cans. The truer the fan, the higher the chance folks have of winning one of the most exhilarating cans ever created. To join the race for a can during Daytona, participants will need to look out for the trivia questions on screen and simply tweet their answers using the designated hashtags #Car2Can and #BuschContest.

How to Participate:

Follow @BuschBeer on Twitter Watch Daytona 500 live Answer trivia questions on Twitter using the hashtags #Car2Can and #BuschContest Stay tuned for the winners

Trivia skills not up to par? Consumers can also score a can via Busch's charity auction ahead of the contest at Daytona. The first can of the collection will be offered to the highest bidder on February 11th at rallyup.com/car2can. All proceeds will go directly to Keep America Beautiful (KAB) and be matched dollar-for-dollar by Busch. KAB's mission is to improve and beautify community environments across the country every day. As a part of Busch's ongoing commitment to giving back to and taking care of the great outdoors, Busch partnered with Keep America Beautiful to kick-off the collection announcement with a special auction of can #1.

"We wanted to do something for the hardcore fans that had never been done before, and give them a chance to hold the sport they love," said Daniel Blake, Senior Marketing Director, Anheuser-Busch. "This year marks the 40th anniversary of our first Daytona 500, so we created the 40 collector's edition cans to give a piece of the sport back to the fans that have been there every step of the way."

Follow @Buschbeer on Twitter to stay up to speed with how consumers can get their hands on a piece of NASCAR history with Busch Beer's #Car2Can collection auction on February 11th and via live trivia during the Daytona 500 on February 17th.

For more information on Busch Car 2 Can collection, please visit https://www.youtube.com/user/OfficialBuschBeer

CAR TO CAN CONTEST

