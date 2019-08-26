Busch Beer And Big Buck Hunter Team Up To Support Wildlife Conservation

Busch's commitment to protecting the great outdoors continues with new partnership and release of Busch Big Buck Hunter Permit



NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Many would assume that hunting's steady decline in popularity would be a boon to wildlife conservation efforts. In reality, the opposite is true. Because 60% of wildlife conservation funding is sourced from the sale of hunting permits and game-related taxes, the drop in hunting activity threatens America's ability to fund conservation efforts—and the situation is becoming critical. That's why two of your beloved local bar fixtures are coming together to raise awareness and funds to help solve this gap, as Busch Beer and Big Buck Hunter today announced a first-of-its-kind official partnership.

The partnership between Busch and Big Buck Hunter gives consumers a variety of ways to help support wildlife conservation efforts, the most prominent being the new Busch Big Buck Hunter Permit. Hunters and non-hunters alike can purchase the permits on BigBuckHunter.com for $5, with all proceeds benefiting the National Forest Foundation (NFF). Permits can be swiped at any Big Buck Hunter machine nationwide to unlock a brand-new "Great White Buck". Every player that successfully hits the White Buck will be entered for a chance to win a Big Buck Hunter arcade game of their own.

"The new partnership with Big Buck Hunter is one of our most exciting to date. Not only does it bring together two local bar staples, but we're giving fans of both brands a chance to help protect our nation's wildlife and their habitats," says Daniel Blake, Senior Director of Marketing at Anheuser-Busch. "Busch has a long history of supporting outdoor conservation and we're proud to continue our relationship with the National Forest Foundation to help to protect America's outdoors for generations to come."

The NFF has been supporting wildlife habitat conservation and responsible recreation since it was founded in 1992. Notable programs include the NFF's tree planting program, Treasured Landscapes, Unforgettable Experiences initiative, Matching Awards Program and its work in the Arkansas Ozark National Forest, which helped restore the wildlife ecosystem and ensure the long-term health of the landscape there. All of these programs are dedicated to improving America's 193-million-acre National Forest System.

"With reduced funding for land management activities that improve wildlife habitat, partnerships with companies that are committed to protecting America's great outdoors are increasingly important. We're honored to work alongside Busch and Big Buck Hunter to help support their efforts to bridge this funding gap and support habitat improvement efforts," says Marcus Selig from the National Forest Foundation, "As part of our ambitious tree-planting programs the NFF is dedicated to preserving and restoring tens of thousands of acres of natural habitats for wildlife, and these donations from Busch and Big Buck Hunter will help continue that effort for future generations of humans and animals alike."

In addition to the permits, the Busch x Big Buck Hunter partnership also includes an on-pack promotion, with six types of specially-marked Busch and Busch Light x Buck Hunter packs unlocking a smartphone-powered Augmented Reality game, with all gamers entered for a chance to win a Buck Hunter machine of their own. Every time Busch fans play and post their scores to social media, Busch will donate $1 to the NFF. This donation will double to $2 for every share on National Hunting and Fishing Day (September 28) to help further raise awareness around wildlife conservation needs.

Busch x Big Buck Hunter will also be a prominent feature at the upcoming NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Bojangles 500 race, which takes place in Darlington, SC on September 1. The race day partnership includes a custom Busch x Big Buck Hunter paint scheme on Kevin Harvick's #4 car, and an exclusive chance for viewers to take home a Big Buck Hunter machine of their own, just by tuning in to the race.

To learn more about the partnership between Busch and Big Buck Hunter, head to Busch.com or Busch social channels (@BuschBeer). The Busch Big Buck Hunter Permit and merchandise can be purchase on BigBuckHunter.com

