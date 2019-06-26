BurgerFi to Open Six Better Burger Restaurants in Puerto Rico

The brand will bring more than 200 jobs to the island



NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BurgerFi, one of the nation's fastest-growing gourmet burger chains, is pleased to announce that it is bringing the fast-casual, high-quality food concept to Puerto Rico for the first time. Over the course of the next five years, it will open six new stores across the island and create hundreds of much needed jobs.

The six Puerto Rico locations will be owned and operated by franchisee Phillip Faigenblat, an experienced entrepreneur who owns 14 Denny's franchises in the territory. Faigenblat recognized the need for a fast-casual restaurant chain on the island and was drawn to BurgerFi because of its reputation for fresh, healthy, high-quality food.

"There's surging interest in healthy dining in Puerto Rico, as people become more conscious of what they are eating," said Faigenblat. "Puerto Ricans are also digitally savvy, and looking for alternatives to both fast food and sit-down family dining. BurgerFi's quick-service combined with quality food that can be ordered online fits perfectly with these needs and is bound to be a hit in Puerto Rico."

The first Puerto Rico location is slated to open in the greater San Juan area by the end of 2019, while the other five stores are expected to open over the course of the next five years. The six stores will employ over 200 people and help provide livelihoods for those who have been affected by Puerto Rico's recent economic and weather-related problems.

All six Puerto Rico stores will offer BurgerFi's signature cooked-to-order menu items, including burgers made from the top 1% of certified Angus beef, vegetarian and chicken burgers, Wagyu hot dogs, hand-cut fries, onion rings, creamy shakes and custards, and craft beers.

The interiors of each of the six new restaurants will average at 3,000 square feet and will feature various eco-friendly elements such as wood-paneled walls made from Number 2 southern pine lumber (the world's most renewable timber), 10-foot fans that consume 88% less energy, and 100% energy-efficient LED lighting. The outdoor seating areas, which are perfect for Puerto Rico's warm, sunny climate, will feature picnic and four-top tables each made from over 700,000 upcycled milk jugs and industrial-style red and gray chairs, each made from 111 upcycled Coca Cola bottles. Menu items can either be consumed onsite or delivered to a residence or office.

