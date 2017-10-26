Bulletproof Expands Flagship Stores with Seattle Location

Third brick-and-mortar Bulletproof Café slated to open in South Lake Union Seattle, Wash.

SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulletproof, creators of Bulletproof ® coffee and other high-performance food and nutrition products, announced today the opening of its third Bulletproof Café location in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood. The café will open to the public on October 27, welcoming locals to experience Bulletproof's popular food and beverage menu.

Located at 307 Westlake Ave North, the newest café will span more than 1,060 square-feet and have grab-and-go menu options that are Bulletproof Diet compliant and ketogenic friendly. Traditional Bulletproof coffee – made with Bulletproof Coffee beans, Brain Octane® oil and grass-fed butter – will be a menu staple with a variety of upgrade options including collagen protein for vital amino acids and skin, nail, hair and joint health, cacao nibs, ghee butter and more.

"It feels amazing to announce Bulletproof expansion into Seattle," said CEO and founder of Bulletproof, Dave Asprey. "Headquartered in Seattle, Bulletproof is deeply connected with the community. It has been a goal to bring the flagship Bulletproof experience to Seattle customers combining the unique products, technology and service offerings provided by Bulletproof Experts. Bringing Bulletproof flagship store expansion to Seattle will allow more and more people to discover how to radically improve their lives by making small changes."

In addition to offering Bulletproof food and beverage items, the store will boast added products and technologies to eliminate toxins, and maximize performance. The store will be staffed with trained Bulletproof Experts in the products and science based approach. Whatever your needs, Bulletproof Experts will be there for you.

South Lake Union Bulletproof Café features will include:

Signature Bulletproof beverage and snack menu including the Original Bulletproof Recipe, Teas, Bone Broth and Bulletproof Ice Cream

Bulletproof Experts in the diet, products and science based approach.

In-house Bulletproof Vibe™ whole body vibration plate. The vibe allows you to hack your strength and hormone balance in just minutes every day

Circadian-compliant lighting to support improved sleep patterns

Electrically grounded floor in seating area to reduce static charge and inflammation

The South Lake Union Bulletproof Café will be a safe, clean, toxin-free space with low volatile organic compound (VOC) materials in the air. Bulletproof thoughtfully eliminated the use of aluminum and will only use stainless steel or cast iron cookware, and there will be no sponges or bleach on-site.

The South Lake Union café is the latest news from Bulletproof which unveiled Bulletproof Labs™ earlier this month, a biohacking center with more than 15 technologies to improve performance and promote recovery. This year, Bulletproof also announced a grab-and-go version of its famous Bulletproof Coffee, Bulletproof Coffee Cold Brew, and secured a $19 million round of Series B funding led by CAVU Venture Partners and Trinity Ventures.

About Bulletproof 360, Inc.

Founded by biohacker, New York Times bestselling science author, and Bulletproof coffee creator Dave Asprey, Bulletproof 360 is dedicated to providing the world with groundbreaking, science-based information, tools and products to help people perform better, increase focus, enhance energy, and live longer. Resources include #1 ranked podcast Bulletproof Radio, the New York Times bestselling books THE BULLETPROOF DIET and HEAD STRONG, documentary feature film MOLDY, The Bulletproof Executive blog, and more. Bulletproof reaches more than 10 million people every month. Twitter: @bpnutrition Instagram: @bulletproofcoffee https://www.bulletproof.com/

Media Contact:

Olivia Gust

503-290-7304

ogust@allisonpr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bulletproof-expands-flagship-stores-with-seattle-location-300543792.html

SOURCE Bulletproof 360, Inc.