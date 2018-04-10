Bulletproof Adds Shazi Visram to Board of Directors

Bulletproof Adds its First Independent Board Director, Entrepreneur Shazi Visram of Happy Family

SEATTLE, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulletproof 360, Inc., creators of Bulletproof ® Coffee and other cutting-edge food and nutrition products, announced today the addition of Shazi Visram, Founder and "ChairMom" of Happy Family, to its board of directors. Visram will bring her founder perspective and strong experience in building a high integrity consumer brand to support continued growth at Bulletproof.

Visram founded Happy Family in 2003, which has since become the #1 organic baby food brand in the country. The company has pioneered enlightened organic offerings for babies, toddlers and kids that are available in over 30 countries. As ChairMom of the Happy Family board, advisor to various entrepreneurs, and a seasoned investor and philanthropist, Visram will lend her tremendous expertise to support Bulletproof as the company continues to develop retail partnerships and a high-quality product line.

"I am happy and honored to have Shazi lend her expertise and background to help Bulletproof grow rapidly and reach more people," said Dave Asprey, founder and CEO of Bulletproof. "Bringing on Shazi as the first independent board director will help Bulletproof lead the disruption of industrial big food."

"First and foremost, I believe in the Bulletproof vision and products. I'm drawn to the cutting-edge nature of the nutrition-forward company and its immense potential to help others," said Visram. "Bulletproof sees wellness and performance through a very different lens than its competitors, which is unique for a CPG brand. Bulletproof is big, disruptive, and exciting – exactly the type of brand to which I want to lend my expertise."

Visram joins the Bulletproof board in the wake of a groundbreaking year of expansion and innovation for the brand. Growth includes distribution into Whole Foods and Sprouts retail locations nationwide, brick-and-mortar expansion with a new Seattle café and the opening of Bulletproof Labs in Santa Monica, and extensive product innovation that has doubled the Bulletproof product portfolio year-over-year. Visram's deep experience helping brands rise to meteoric growth and success will support the company's continued momentum and innovation.

