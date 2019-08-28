Bud Light Opens B.L. & Brown's Appliance Superstore In Cleveland

The brand is teaming up with the Cleveland Browns and WWE Superstar The Miz to open a pop-up shop that sells one thing and one thing only - Bud Light Victory Fridges



NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bud Light and the Cleveland Browns announced the launch of B.L. & Brown's Appliance Superstore, a reimagined appliance store that sells only one thing - Bud Light Victory Fridges of various sizes. The store located 1870 W. 25th Street in Cleveland will be open September 3 and 4 from 1 p.m. - 9 p.m. for any Browns fan looking to grab their own Victory Fridge to toast every Browns win this season. Net proceeds from all fridge sales within the Cleveland store will benefit Browns Give Back community partners' programming to support various adults throughout Northeast Ohio.

Last season, Bud Light Victory Fridges were installed at bars around Cleveland and promised to unlock and provide Browns fans with celebratory Bud Lights the moment the Browns claimed their first, much anticipated win of the 2019 season. With a 21-17 primetime victory in Week 3, the fridges unlocked, and the Bud Light flowed. Since then, the fridges have become part of Cleveland lore and a small part of the excitement around the Browns that started last season.

"Last year, when our Victory Fridges unlocked in bars across Cleveland, it created a local pandemonium in the best way possible," said Vice President of Marketing Andy Goeler. "Since then, we've been hearing from Browns fans who want Victory Fridges of their own, so that was the inspiration behind B.L. & Brown's Appliance Superstore. This year the lock and chain come separately because we expect it won't take too long to get that first win. We are looking forward to kicking off another season in a fun way with our friends at the Browns, while also helping to give back to the Northeast Ohio community."

To help introduce the store, Bud Light partnered with WWE Superstar The Miz, who is one of the Browns' biggest fans and who last year had a fridge of his own and shared a live video of his excitement when his fridge unlocked on September 20, 2018. The Miz will star as the pitchman in an exclusive infomercial about the pop-up shop that will air on local Cleveland television starting August 30.

"As a hardcore Browns fan, having my own Bud Light Victory Fridge last season was one of the coolest things I've ever been a part of and still keeps my beers cold to this day," said The Miz. "Now with B.L. & Brown's, I'm pumped to return to Cleveland to celebrate our team and make sure Cleveland is all geared up with cold ones for this season. Go Browns!"

At B.L. & Brown's Appliance Superstore, fans can expect a decked out, Browns-themed store stocked with different sizes of the Bud Light Victory Fridges for purchase, ranging from $199.99-$299.99 along with a limited number of full-size Victory Fridges priced at $599.99. The fridges are replicas of last year's Victory Fridges sans the giant lock, giving fans access to their cold Bud Lights all season long, game after game.

"Bud Light helped celebrate an extremely special night last season for our team, loyal fans and the city," Browns Senior Vice President of Marketing and Media Dave Freeman. "Our fans can now take home a piece of that moment and we can't wait to continue celebrating and raising a cold glass all season long."

B.L. & Brown's Appliance Superstore has fridges that are priced to sell, so act now while supplies last. As an added bonus, any person 21+ who sets foot in the store will receive a coupon for discounted Bud Light to help stock their fridge.

To get all the latest information on the B.L. & Brown's Appliance Superstore and other exciting programs, fans can follow Bud Light on Facebook at Facebook.com/BudLight, on Twitter at @BudLight and on Instagram at @BudLight.

About Bud Light

Introduced in 1982, Bud Light is a premium light lager with a superior drinkability that has made it the best-selling and most popular beer in the United States. Bud Light is brewed using a blend of premium aroma hop varieties, both American-grown and imported, and a combination of barley malts and rice. The light-bodied beer features a fresh, clean and subtle hop aroma, delicate malt sweetness and a crisp finish that delivers the ultimate refreshment. For more information, visit www.BudLight.com .

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate 12 flagship breweries, 12 craft partners, 14 distributorships and 23 agricultural and packaging facilities, and have more than 18,000 employees across the United States. We are home to several of America's most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry.

From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home.

For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

For More Information:

Miles Ritenour

media@anheuser-busch.com

Ana Garcia

agarcia@webershandwick.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bud-light-opens-bl--browns-appliance-superstore-in-cleveland-300908497.html

SOURCE Bud Light