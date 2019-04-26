Anheuser-Busch has announced a new citrusy beer innovation: Bud Light Lemon Tea. The beer is the latest addition to the Bud Light family, joining the original Bud Light and two other citrus-flavored options, Bud Light Orange and Bud Light Lime. The new brew will arrive on store shelves on April 29, just in time for summer. Before the official launch, The Daily Meal was lucky enough to try the new beer, and it has us hyped for summer.

101 Best Beers in America

Bud Light Lemon Tea tastes surprisingly similar to an actual lemon sweet tea — probably because it’s brewed with real black tea leaves and lemon peels. It was sweet but not too sweet. Though it’s made with caffeinated tea, the beer itself doesn’t have any caffeine. And the light, drinkable nature of the beer (and its ABV of 4.2 percent) makes it a perfect choice for pretty much any outdoor gathering. Beach drinking, picnics in the park, summer barbecues… Seriously, all the experience was missing was a hot dog off the grill and an ear of corn on the cob. (Warm weather, where are you?!)

Our tasters liked this beer better than Bud Light Orange, mostly because the tea flavor really complemented the beer in an unexpected way. And while nothing will ever live up to the iconic Bud Light Lime, this is a great option for beer drinkers who want to sip something a little sweeter.



Anheuser-Busch

“Its unique taste profile is something we think is going to help attract new people to the Bud Light family,” said Andy Goeler, vice president of marketing for Bud Light, in a press release. Drink it while you can, because the seasonal offering is only on shelves until September.

Like Bud Light’s other beers, Bud Light Lemon Tea will come with the ingredients and nutrition facts listed on the label. One 12-ounce can or bottle contains 142 calories, 14.3 grams of carbs and 7.8 grams of sugar. The beer may not be keto-friendly like some other offerings from Anheuser-Busch, but it’s pretty close to one of the lowest-calorie beers you can drink.