Bud Light Kicks-Off 2019 Music Season at SXSW for its Fourth Consecutive Year

The Bud Light Dive Bar Sessions will feature multi-genre performances from Dreezy, Saint PHNX, Abhi The Nomad, Thutmose and more.



NEW YORK, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bud Light, the official beer of SXSW®, announced today that the brand and its iconic Dive Bar franchise will return to the festival for the fourth consecutive year on March 14 and 15. The event will take place at its new SXSW home at Nuevo Leon Lot, Austin, TX giving 21+ attendees the chance to discover new artists and enjoy a few cold ones with friends.

A longtime fan-favorite, this years' SXSW Bud Light Dive Bar Sessions will feature a diverse roster of emerging talent, including Saint PHNX, Walker Lukens, Minke, Sam Fender, Dreezy, Abhi the Nomad, Ivy Sole, and Thutmose. The venue will evoke the thematic of a local dive bar and bring the intimate experience of seeing artists up close and personal to SXSW.

"We are so excited to be back in Austin for SXSW for the fourth year to bring music fans from all around the world a live and intimate show," said Shana Barry, Director of Experiential at Bud Light. "Bud Light Dive Bar Sessions is staying true to its roots of bringing emerging artists together for two days of great music and ice cold Bud Lights. With Austin's rich history in music and our SXSW partnership, we are excited to showcase the rising talent that we think should be on your playlists now."



"We are thrilled to have the Bud Light Dive Bar returning to SXSW and we continually appreciate the great work that Bud Light does to bring added value to SXSW's attendees each year," said Scott McNearney, SXSW Director of Global Sponsorship. "Bud Light's continued dedication to supporting creatives aligns very well with SXSW's core mission. We look forward to continued success with our key partner Bud Light as we move into SXSW 2019 and beyond."



For the second year, Bud Light will also launch its exclusive Austin-inspired 16oz cans designed by Austin's own street artists Zuzu and Mouf, founders of art collective SprATX . In addition to SXSW, the 2019 Bud Light Dive Bar Tour will be bringing its emerging artist platform to a variety of national festivals including Firefly, Governors Ball, and Lollapalooza.

To view the full Bud Light Dive Bar Session lineup visit https://2019.do512.com/budlight-divebarsessions and follow Bud Light on Facebook at Facebook.com/BudLight , on Twitter at @BudLight and on Instagram at @BudLight .

Introduced in 1982, Bud Light is a premium light lager with a superior drinkability that has made it the best-selling and most popular beer in the United States. Bud Light is brewed using a blend of premium aroma hop varieties, both American-grown and imported, and a combination of barley malts and rice. The light-bodied beer features a fresh, clean and subtle hop aroma, delicate malt sweetness and a crisp finish that delivers the ultimate refreshment. For more information, visit www.BudLight.com .

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries.The event, an essential destination for global professionals, features sessions, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2019 will take place March 8-17, 2019.



SXSW 2019 is sponsored by Capital One, Mercedes-Benz, Bud Light, and The Austin Chronicle.



