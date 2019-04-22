Bud Light Dive Bar Tour Returns This Year with Most Expansive Lineup To-Date

Lineup will feature Brett Eldredge, Judah & The Lion, FLETCHER and more



NEW YORK, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bud Light Dive Bar Tour is back for the fourth consecutive year. This year, the popular series that brings sell-out artists to intimate dive bars stages is going to more cities and featuring more artists than ever before. More cities and artists mean a more diverse line-up that includes up-and-coming musical acts in addition to award-winning artists that have made Bud Light Dive Bar Tour famous.

The Bud Light Dive Bar Tour will make its first stop on April 29 in Denver, CO, joined by the three-piece alt rockers of Judah & The Lion. Then it will travel to Anheuser-Busch's hometown of St. Louis, MO on May 16th where country music superstar Brett Eldredge will hit the Dive Bar stage. On June 26 in San Francisco, CA, rising star FLETCHER will headline. Two more Dive Bar Tour shows are slated for August 2019 in New York City and November 2019 in Miami, FL. Artists for the final two shows will be announced later this year. As always, fans can expect an intimate show, with many of the artists giving an exclusive look into new music and more.

"We can't wait to bring Bud Light Dive Bar Tour to more cities and feature more artists than ever before this year," said Shana Barry, Director of Experiential at Bud Light. "This has been such a dynamic program for us over the years and being able to expand it into new genres with both established and up-and-coming artists is something we are very excited about. One thing we've learned from our previous shows is that there's no better way to enjoy a Bud Light than among friends at a local Dive Bar listening to your favorite artist. We love this year's lineup and we still have more surprises in store when we announce the rest of our lineup later this year."

The Bud Light Dive Bar Tour is a hallmark music-centric experience, focused on bringing people together over music and beers. The Tour bottles the vibes of when an artist started out, as well as the atmosphere of a stadium-packed performance, to deliver a show fans will never forget in an intimate setting. Previous artists who have taken the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour stage include Lady Gaga, John Mayer, G-Eazy and Post Malone.

