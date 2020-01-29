Bud Light Calls On Fans To Help Choose The Super Bowl Commercial Featuring Post Malone

Bud Light Goes Inside the Brain of its #1 Fan, Post Malone, as he Stars In Two New Commercials for Bud Light and the Newly-Launched Bud Light Seltzer

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bud Light unveiled " #PostyStore " and " #PostyBar ", two new spots featuring Bud Light Seltzer and Grammy-nominated Bud Light fan, Post Malone. Instead of a traditional launch, the brand is opening up their biggest marketing moment of the year to the fans. Bud Light made two funny ads featuring Post Malone and cannot decide which one to take to Super Bowl LIV as their official in-game commercial. Now the brand is looking to their fans to share their input and help determine which commercial will air in the big game.

Starting this morning through Thursday, January 30, fans can visit Bud Light social channels to watch both commercials and share their input to help Bud Light make the decision on which advertisement to feature during Super Bowl LIV. Fans will need to tune in to the big game to learn which one Bud Light decided on.

"It feels cool to be in a Bud Light commercial, especially a Bud Light Super Bowl commercial, which is a huge deal," said Post Malone. "I just love the taste and the camaraderie. So it's a real honor and blessing for me to be able to be a part of such a big moment."

Both advertisements take you into the brain of musician and Bud Light enthusiast, Post Malone. " #PostyStore " shows Post inside a convenience as he faces a decision a predicament: does he purchase his go-to drink Bud Light or the new Bud Light Seltzer? This predicament sparks confusion and mayhem in Post's brain, and the store. Ultimately, he remembers that he's rich and can afford to purchase both - who doesn't love a happy ending? The second spot, " #PostyBar " follows Post Malone into a bar where he discovers Bud Light Seltzer Mango. Post goes in for a sip and his senses begin to determine what it tastes like, how it smells and if he likes it. Just like the rest of America, Post Malone and his taste buds give Bud Light Seltzer Mango his seal of approval.

"We are so fortunate to have two great Super Bowl spots this year, but only have room for one. We love this year's Super Bowl campaign because not only does it feature our brand's biggest fan, Post Malone, but we're also giving people a chance to help us choose which spot to air," said Andy Goeler, VP of Marketing for Bud Light. "Bud Light Seltzer offers another easy-drinking option that aligns with what our fans know, love and expect from Bud Light. We're thrilled with the consumer response on the product so far and are excited to bring it to the Super Bowl stage with Post. The situation that plays out in Post's head is one that many consumers might have too, but don't worry, just like Post, you can get both Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzer too."

" #PostyStore " and " #PostyBar " continues the campaign behind the Bud Light Seltzer narrative, previously introduced in the recent commercial " The Message ," which ran during the NFL Playoffs, leaning into consumer's questions of what is a hard seltzer and the difference between Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzer.

Bud Light Seltzer offers an easy-drinking hard seltzer with a hint of delicious fruit flavor to deliver the most refreshing taste possible. It is 100 calories, 5% ABV, has <1g of sugar and comes in four great flavors – black cherry, mango, lemon lime and strawberry.

Super Bowl LIV Commercial Details :

:60 sec commercial; airing 3rd Quarter

