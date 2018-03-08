Bud Light Brings Legendary Jam Session With The Roots & Friends To SXSW For Third Consecutive Year

America's Favorite Light Lager Taps The Roots & Their Friends for Another Epic Jam Session at SXSW Celebrating Music, Friendship and Collaboration

NEW YORK, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bud Light will once again team up with The Legendary Roots Crew for a third consecutive year and bring its fan favorite music showcase, The Bud Light x The Roots & Friends SXSW Jam, to Fair Market at SXSW in Austin, TX on Saturday, March 17. America's Favorite Light Lager and Super Sponsor of South By Southwest® will transform the new location into its iconic Dive Bar aesthetic for Music & Platinum badge-holders to enjoy a few beers among friends as they enjoy a night of unique performances.

No stranger to its fair share of icons, The Bud Light x The Roots & Friends SXSW Jam will feature a variety of talent who will jam with the Grammy Award-winning band. The Roots will be joined by rap legend, Ludacris, Irish up-and-comer Dermot Kennedy, emerging singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez, the Grammy-nominated lyricist, Rapsody and southern funk group, Tank and the Bangas in addition to other surprise special guests. Indie rock favorites Moon Taxi will also open up the show with an intimate performance.

"Texas has been a huge part of Bud Light's legacy, so it only makes sense to head back for a third year, bringing Bud Light x The Roots & Friends SXSW Jam to in the community in Austin," said Andy Goeler, vice president, Bud Light. "Friendship and collaboration remains at the core of what SXSW is all about. Bringing this jam session with our friends The Roots back for a third year made perfect sense at this event made for friends."

"This is now an annual tradition with our friends at Bud Light and we are happy to return with another opportunity to jam with our friends across various music genres at SXSW," said The Roots. "Every year, we think about how we are going to top last year's jam session and we feel that we've put together a lineup that will do just that this year."

Along with its support of the overall SXSW conference and festivals as the official beer sponsor, Bud Light is also unveiling limited edition Austin-themed aluminum bottles. A tradition that began in 2016, the Austin-themed aluminum bottles were designed in collaboration by Zuzu Perkal and Heath "Mouf" Speakman, two Austin-Based artists who wanted to not only represent Austin itself, but packaging that is reminiscent of their memories and moments as locals of Austin. The Austin-themed aluminum bottles are available throughout the Austin area during the month of March.

New to the activation space this year, invited guests and SXSW badge holders can register online to partake in the Fastbar program that utilizes RFID technology to allow seamless and cashless purchases to reduce bar lines. By picking up a wristband upon entering the Jam Session attendees can keep the beers and music flowing without having to skip a beat. All 21 and older Music and Platinum badge holders can register for Fastbar at budlight.com/sxsw.

In addition to expanding the Jam Session lineup, this year Bud Light has doubled its venue size to allow additional fans to witness the creativity that can spark onstage with a new mix of cross-genre artists and surprise guests. Attendees will gather for a night of musical jams and food from Impossible Burger, all while sharing their favorite light lager among friends.

To view the full lineup of Bud Light Showcase, visit the SXSW Music Festival page and follow Bud Light on Facebook at Facebook.com/BudLight, on Twitter at @BudLight and on Instagram at @BudLight.

