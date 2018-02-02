Bruno Mars Launches a 24-Karat Cocktail for $75,000

Bruno Mars is really out here drippin’ in finesse. The Grammy Award-winning artist has launched a cocktail for Felt Bar & Lounge and Blossom Cocktail Lounge inside Maryland’s MGM National Harbor and it is just as extravagant as Mars himself.

The “24 Karat Cable Car” cocktail is made with SelvaRey Rum (a brand co-owned by Mars), Marie Brizard Orange Curaçao, and fresh lemon sour. It’s served in a gold-flake-rimmed martini glass wrapped in a 30-inch, 18-karat gold Cuban link chain covered in 36 carats of high-quality diamonds and garnished with an orange peel.

The luxe menu item also comes with a bottle of SelvaRey rum signed by Bruno Mars and a tableside bartender for the evening. Oh yeah, and the whole thing will cost you $75,000.



Fingerprint Communications

If you’re wearing Cuban links, designer minks, and Inglewood’s finest shoes, then you may be able to splurge on the 24 Karat Cable Car cocktail. Heck, you might even start with drinks at the MGM National Harbor and move on for dinner at the most expensive restaurant in Maryland!