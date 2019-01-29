Brockmans Gin Serves Up Purple Passion Cocktail For Valentine's Day

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brockmans Gin is bringing the colors of passion and romance into its signature Valentine's Day cocktail this year. While Champagne is fine, this sophisticated violet cocktail is delicious and better fits the mood of the celebration visually. The distinct cocktail features Brockmans Gin, the award-wining gin 'Like No Other' in the tactile black bottle that brims with blueberry and blackberry notes.

ULTRA VIOLET - from the new collection of Brockmans Gin Spring cocktail recipes

2 oz. Brockmans Gin

¾ oz. Absinthe

¾ oz. Crème de Violette

¼ oz. Dry Vermouth

Combine all the ingredients with ice and stir for 5-6 seconds. Strain into a chilled martini or coupe glass and garnish with an edible flower.

"This romantic and elegant cocktail is perfect for celebrating Valentine's Day," said Bob Fowkes, Marketing Director and co-Founder of Brockmans Gin. "Brockmans, signature taste is created with a distinct blend of botanicals including blackberries, blueberries, coriander, bitter-sweet orange peel and juniper berries. The result is a gin so smooth it can be enjoyed on its own or as the signature ingredient in classic and contemporary cocktails."

Brockmans Gin was awarded Gold Medals in the inaugural Global Spirits Awards, the 2017 SIP awards and the 2017 International Craft Spirits Awards.

About Brockmans Gin

Brockmans Gin is a super-premium, new style gin, which can be enjoyed neat over ice. Distilled in traditional copper stills, Brockmans balances a unique combination of traditional gin aromas, citrus, coriander and top notes of blueberries and blackberries to provide a surprising new gin taste experience. Based in the United Kingdom, Brockmans is now available in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

