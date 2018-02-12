Brockmans Gin - Purple Hearts and Pink Roses for Valentine's Day

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When love is in the air, a cocktail should be in your glass. Darkly seductive Brockmans Gin, the gin like no other is famed for its blueberry and blackberry notes and now, in time for Valentine's Day, Brockmans has unleashed two glorious cocktails that ring with romance in both taste and color.

BROCKMANS 'PURPLE SPRING'

1 part Brockmans Gin

¾ part Beetroot juice

4 parts Wild Berry Cider

Combine Brockmans Gin and Beetroot juice in a shaker with ice. Strain into a stemmed Copa glass (bowl glass) filled with ice. Top with Wild Berry Cider and give it a gentle stir.

Garnish with a very thin slice of dehydrated beetroot and edible flowers for a touch of spring.

BROCKMANS 'FROSÉ'

1 part Brockmans Gin

½ part Rose liqueur

Squeeze Freshly squeezed Lemon Juice

2 parts Sweet Rosé Wine

Crushed ice

Combine Brockmans Gin, Rose Liqueur, lemon juice and Rosé wine in a shaker with ice. Strain contents into a large stemmed wine glass filled with crushed ice. Alternatively combine all ingredients in a blender with ice. Blend until the ice is crushed and scoop into a large stemmed wine glass. Garnish with sugared or fresh rose petals.

"These uniquely romantic cocktails are the perfect choice to celebrate Valentine's Day," said Bob Fowkes, Marketing Director and co-Founder of Brockmans Gin. "Brockmans' signature taste is created with a unique blend of botanicals including blackberries, blueberries, coriander, bitter-sweet orange peel and juniper berries. This combination of botanicals creates a gin that is so smooth it can be enjoyed on its own over ice or as the primary ingredient in a range of classic and contemporary cocktails."

Brockmans Gin was recently awarded Gold Medals in three prestigious international competitions including the inaugural Global Spirits Awards, the 2017 SIP awards and the 2017 International Craft Spirits Awards.

About Brockmans Gin

Brockmans Gin is a super-premium, new style gin, which is distilled in traditional copper stills, and balances a unique combination of traditional gin aromas, citrus, coriander and top notes of blueberries and blackberries to provide a refreshingly new gin taste experience. Made in the United Kingdom, Brockmans is now available in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.

