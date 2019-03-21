Brockmans Gin Debuts Original Spring '19 Cocktail Recipes

NEW YORK, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This Spring, Brockmans Gin is offering original cocktail recipes that resemble a cornucopia of fruits, vegetables and herbs. The cocktails are easy and quick to create, involving remarkably few ingredients yet creating complex and mouth-watering flavors.

That English Spring garden staple, rhubarb, is full of surprises when mixed with gin and topped with Champagne or sparkling wine, making the Rhubarb 75 a perfect cocktail for weddings or just to celebrate spring itself.

Forbidden Fruit combines fruit juices with seemingly innocent fresh mint– innocent until mingled with Brockmans gin and Prosecco. The key element in both delicious cocktails is, of course, the gin like no other – Brockmans Gin.

Award-winning Brockmans Gin brims with blueberry and blackberry notes, has a hint of bitter-sweet Valencian orange peel and coriander and includes other exquisite botanicals such as angelica, lemon peel, liquorice, almond and orris as well as, of course, Juniper berries. The result is a gin so smooth it can be enjoyed on its own or as the signature ingredient in classic and contemporary cocktails.

Rhubarb 75

2 oz. Brockmans Gin

1 oz. fresh lemon juice

½ oz. rhubarb liqueur

Champagne, Prosecco or Sparkling Wine

Chill a tall flute glass and wrap a ribbon of rhubarb around the inside of the glass. Add the Brockmans Gin, lemon juice and rhubarb liqueur to a shaker filled with ice. Shake hard then double strain into the glass and top with chilled sparkling wine.

Forbidden Fruit

1 oz. Brockmans Gin

1 oz. grapefruit juice

½ oz. lime juice

¾ oz. simple syrup

5-6 mint leaves

Prosecco

Combine all the ingredients and 5 mint leaves in a shaker with ice. Hard shake and double strain into a chilled coupe glass and top with Prosecco. Garnish with a twist of grapefruit zest and a mint leaf or sprig of mint.

For more deliciously smooth Brockmans Gin Cocktail recipes, visit www.brockmansgin.com.

About Brockmans Gin

Brockmans Gin is a super-premium, new style gin, which can be enjoyed neat over ice. Distilled in traditional copper stills, Brockmans balances a unique combination of traditional gin aromas, citrus, coriander and top notes of blueberries and blackberries to provide a refreshingly new gin taste experience. Made in the United Kingdom, Brockmans is now available in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Illinois, Missouri, Michigan and Colorado with plans to expand to additional US markets in 2019.

