Brockmans 75- Festive Sparkle With Gin & Champagne

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- A champagne and gin cocktail is a sophisticated way to celebrate the old year and toast in the New Year. The Brockmans 75, a contemporary twist on the classic French 75, is a sparkling and easy to prepare cocktail that pairs Brockman Gin's distinctly elegant blueberry, blackberry and Valencian orange peel notes with the freshness of lemon and the delicate effervescence of sparkling wine, creating the perfect special occasion libation for the festive season.

The origins of the original French 75 remain a mystery. Some believe it to be a British classic, invented by Malachy 'Pat' McGarry of Buck's Club in London while other accounts claim it was first created when French and American members of the Lafayette Escadrille battalion had leave from the trenches in the First World War. Legend has it they celebrated their victories at the Hotel Chatham in Paris with a cocktail named after the French Army's powerful 75 mm Howitzer field gun.

While different recipes for this cocktail were first recorded in 1922, it wasn't until 1927 that the name 'French 75' appeared and was popularized by The Stork Club in New York.

Whatever the cocktail's history, this decidedly new take on an enigmatic classic - The Brockmans 75 – is a great choice for any celebration.

Brockmans 75:

2.0 oz. Brockmans Gin

1.0 oz. Freshly squeezed lemon juice

0.5 oz. Sugar syrup

Champagne, Prosecco or good quality English sparkling wine

Shake the gin, lemon juice and sugar syrup with ice.

Strain into a champagne flute and top with the sparkling wine.

Garnish with a twist of lemon zest.

About Brockmans Gin

Brockmans Gin is a super-premium, new style gin, which can be enjoyed neat over ice. Distilled in traditional copper stills, Brockmans balances a unique combination of traditional gin aromas, citrus, coriander and top notes of blueberries and blackberries to provide a refreshingly new gin taste experience. Based in the United Kingdom, Brockmans is now available in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brockmans-75-festive-sparkle-with-gin--champagne-300574422.html

SOURCE Brockmans Gin