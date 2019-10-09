Broadland Wineries Returns with New Iteration of Original Wine Advent Calendar

2019 Edition Brings Together World-Renowned Wine Regions in One Festive Box



SONOMA, Cali., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Having last year quickly sold out in the UK, Broadland Wineries is bringing its Advent Calendar to a wider distribution of the US, just in time for the holiday season.

This year, the festive box will feature a new look and offer even more variety to wine enthusiasts – a truly global selection of sparkling and still wines from some of the top wine regions of the world spanning nine countries including France, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Chile, Argentina, and the USA.

Also new for the calendar this year is the inclusion of Broadland Wineries' owned brands, also available in the US in 750mL formats – Waipapa Bay Wines (New Zealand) and Proudly Vegan (a range of 100% vegan wines from Chile).

The calendar was first introduced to the market last year as the first of its kind, selling out within just a few days of the launch. The 24 187mL bottles are single-serving, one for each day leading up to Christmas.

"As a drinks business, it is one of our top priorities to ensure we offer the consumer what they want," says Mark Lansley, chief executive of Broadland Wineries. "We are thrilled to see the demand for the Wine Advent Calendar here in the USA match that of the UK. This is an exciting category game-changing brand and it's exciting to see it grow."

Suggested retail for the Wine Advent Calendar is $80 (though pricing will vary state to state) and, due to the limited nature of the product, is available only at select outlets in the following states: Alabama, California, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, New York State, Texas, South Carolina, and Virginia.

For more information about the Wine Advent Calendar and for media inquiries, contact Katie Canfield at katie@odonnell-lane.com or call 530-720-1138. For sales, contact David Durden at daviddurden@broadland-wineries.com.

About Wine Advent Calendar

A sell out product since its launch in 2017 in the UK, this festive collection of 24 single serve bottles of wine and Prosecco has seen great success year-on-year. Each box contains consumers' favorite wines, including many award winners: a Chilean Merlot, Argentinian Malbec, New Zealand Sauvignon, Australian Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay and Shiraz, South African Chenin Blanc, US Zinfandel and Italian Pinot Grigio, as well as a Merlot and Cabernet, and of course festive favorites Prosecco and Mulled Wine. Find our more – broadland-wineries.com.

About Broadland Wineries

An international wine business with UK heritage, Broadland Wineries brings innovative and modern wines to consumers – most recently with the wine advent calendar, which sold out at a national supermarket in less than 24 hours and created a social media buzz. Throughout its 50-year history, the mission remains the same: to offer superior service, quality, and value at all times. To learn more visit – broadland-wineries.com.

Contact: Katie Ca­nfield

Email: katie@odonnell-lane.com

Tel: 530-720-1138

SOURCE Broadland Wineries