Bring a Little Effervescence to the New Year - Three Cocktails to Try

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to ring in the New Year and the last of the holiday celebrations for 2017. According to Meijer spirit buyers, effervescence is this year's top trend in New Year's Eve cocktails, with sparkling wine as the featured ingredient.
According to the Daily Meal, some sparkling cocktails feature fruits such as citrus or pomegranates, which in some cultures are consumed on New Year's Eve to ensure prosperity and good health in the New Year. If you consider yourself a mixologist and have some sparkling wine on hand, the Meijer spirit buyers are featuring three bubbly cocktail recipes to try.
Combine the whiskey, orange liqueur and bitters. Add the sparkling wine slowly. Fill glass partway with crushed ice and stir gently to combine. Garnish with a lemon twist.
Shake the Cognac, lemon, apple cider and honey. Strain into a lowball glass with ice and top with Prosecco.
Bring ½ cup water and sugar to boil in small saucepan, stirring until sugar dissolves. Simmer five minutes. Cool syrup completely. Combine sparkling wine, rum, and pomegranate juice in punch bowl. Add enough syrup to sweeten to taste. Mix in lemon slices, pomegranate seeds, and mint leaves. Add ice block to bowl.
