BridgePort Launches The First Craft Brew Into Space To Celebrate Newly Renovated Portland BrewPub Opening

The Original IPA joins the list of "firsts" to make it to space including a monkey, a hamburger and now a car

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 25, 2018, BridgePort Brewing reached new heights with its signature IPA-style brew, shooting it into space to mark multiple milestones for the 34-year-old Portland-based brewery.

After an hour and a half, the bottle flew slightly above 22 miles in the sky as a nod to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of The Original IPA, the opening of the new BrewPub and the enhanced five-barrel brewing system recently added to Oregon's original craft brewery. The bottle of craft beer dropped back down to Earth via parachute landing intact only 55 miles away from launch point.

In 1996, BridgePort launched the first IPA in the Pacific Northwest igniting Oregonian's taste buds with an intensity of hops never experienced before.

"The richness of the region's hop fields inspired BridgePort and set the benchmark for the IPA style," said Gregor Mina, Director of Marketing. "Hop boundaries were pushed way out and we felt it would be fun to send the brew that helped shape the category 'way out there' into space and mark another first for BridgePort IPA."

The BridgePort Brewery and BrewPub are located at 1313 NW Marshall Street in Portland, Oregon. It is open from Sunday to Wednesday 11:30 – 10 pm and Thursday through Saturday 11:30 – 11 pm. The renovated BrewPub's work was directed by Portland-based design firm Moore Arch Designs using supplies and recycled materials from local artisans. It prides itself on excellent food and great service.

About BridgePort Brewing

Founded in 1984, BridgePort is Oregon's original craft brewery. Led by Master Brewer, Jeff Edgerton, the team of brewers prides itself on hand-crafting high quality beers with the best ingredients. The family of local inspired beers includes: Tiny Horse Pilsner, Our Original IPA, KingPin Double Red Ale, Mosaic Hopped Cream Ale, MultiBall Double IPA, the STUMPTOWN series and a variety of seasonal and limited releases. BridgePort Brewery is located at 1313 N.W. Marshall. For more information, call 503-241-7179 or visit www.bridgeportbrew.com.

