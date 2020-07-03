Brew and Merchandise Two Tea Flavors with the Curtis® Rotating Brew Basket Iced Tea Brewer

MONTEBELLO, Calif., July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curtis, part of the SEB PROFESSIONAL North America family of industry-leading coffee and tea solutions, announced a new spin on a field-tested favorite – a three-gallon tea brewer with a rotating brew cone. This exceptional brewer provides simple operation and allows businesses to offer multiple flavors of fresh and flavorful iced tea throughout the day.

"As self-serve beverage operations open back up and summer fast approaches, it's strategically important for businesses to offer more choices to their customers," said Emmanuel Couppey, vice president of marketing at SEB PROFESSIONAL North America. "This unit's rotating brew cone and dual dilution nozzles let operators easily brew two tea flavors in the same footprint."

At just 12.5" wide, the G4RTB is enhanced with cutting-edge Curtis G4 technology. A digital control module allows for fine-tuning with pulse brewing, delay and all critical brewing functions. In addition, to deliver enhanced tea flavor and clarity, two separate precision valves provide unsurpassed control over concentrate brewing and dilution cycles. Other features include intuitive scroll-through programming, a built-in self-diagnostic system, cold-water lockout and a fast brew option that allows concentrate and dilution cycles to run at the same time – perfect for an unexpected customer rush.

"Curtis tea brewers have been the industry benchmark of excellence for decades," explained Couppey, "They are available in a wide variety of models from low profile and sweet tea brewers, to combo brewers and more, each designed to fit perfectly in any operation; this tea brewer enhances a time-honored line of units equipped with our signature Curtis craftsmanship."

Curtis combines 75 years of passion for coffee with technology, innovation and a commitment to do the right thing for customers and the environment. Learn more about the entire line of Curtis Tea Brewers by visiting https://wilburcurtis.com/microsite/icedtea/

Contact: Paula Williams (714-547-6383)

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brew-and-merchandise-two-tea-flavors-with-the-curtis-rotating-brew-basket-iced-tea-brewer-301087936.html

SOURCE Wilbur Curtis Co