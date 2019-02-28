Breakfast and Ice Cream Deliciously Meet at Baskin-Robbins with March Flavor of the Month, Blueberry Muffin

Milkshake Mixology also returns, giving ice cream lovers a chance to make their milkshake dreams come true



CANTON, Mass., Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Baskin-Robbins, the world's largest chain of specialty ice cream shops, is putting a new spin on ice cream for breakfast with the March Flavor of the Month, Blueberry Muffin. This all-new flavor features muffin-flavored ice cream with blueberry pieces and a blueberry ribbon, making for a delicious treat any time of the day!

The Baskin-Robbins fun doesn't stop with scoops and cones in March, as Milkshake Mixology returns to participating locations nationwide. Guests are encouraged to become "milkshake mixologists" and create new milkshake flavors by blending two of their favorite ice creams into one tasty shake. For those in need of inspiration but ready to try something new, Baskin-Robbins culinary experts recommend:

Very Berry Muffin : a combination of Blueberry Muffin and Very Berry Strawberry ice creams

"Our menu this month is all about shaking things up, whether it be a spin on breakfast for dessert with our new Blueberry Muffin flavor or giving our guests the chance to create new milkshake flavors no one has ever dreamed of before," said Carol Austin, Vice President of Marketing for Baskin-Robbins. "At the same time, we're also ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with our tried and true green favorites Mint Chocolate Chip and Pistachio Almond!"

Guests won't need the luck of the Irish this month to score some savings at Baskin-Robbins with two special in-store events. On Sunday, March 3rd from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. guests can visit their local Baskin-Robbins for a free sample of a featured Milkshake Mixology flavor combination*. Then, once spring has sprung, guests can Celebrate 31 on Sunday, March 31st with a regular or kids-sized scoop of ice cream for $1.70 or two pre-packaged quarts for $7.99**.

For lucky customers near select Baskin-Robbins and Dunkin' combination stores, milkshakes aren't the only treats on the menu getting a remix. Baskin-Robbins and Dunkin' are teaming up to bring ice cream and espresso fans a new treat: the affogato, a classic Italian dessert featuring a scoop of vanilla ice cream covered in a warm shot of espresso, available for a limited time. Guests will have a chance to try this new menu item on Monday, March 18th from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at a combination store near them***.

Baskin-Robbins is making it easier than ever to indulge in March with online ordering (www.baskinrobbins.com/ordering) or through DoorDash delivery (www.DoorDash.com/baskinrobbins).

For more information about Baskin-Robbins' wide variety of premium ice cream flavors and frozen desserts, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/BaskinRobbins), Twitter (www.twitter.com/BaskinRobbins) or Instagram (www.instagram.com/BaskinRobbins).

About Baskin-Robbins

Named a top ice cream and frozen dessert franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur magazine's 38th annual Franchise 500® ranking in 2017, Baskin-Robbins is the world's largest chain of ice cream specialty shops. Baskin-Robbins creates and markets innovative, premium hard scoop ice cream, a full range of beverages, and a delicious lineup of desserts including custom ice cream cakes, the Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat and take-home ice cream quarts and pints, providing quality and value to consumers at more than 8,000 retail shops in 54 countries worldwide. Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945 by two ice cream enthusiasts whose passion led to the creation of more than 1,300 ice cream flavors and a wide variety of delicious treats. Headquartered in Canton, Mass., Baskin-Robbins is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com.

*Offer valid on March 3rd from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at participating locations nationwide, while supplies last.

**Offer valid on March 31st at participating locations nationwide. Free scoop offer may not be combined with any other coupon, discount, promotion, combo or value meal. Waffle Cones and toppings are extra. Valid only at participating Baskin-Robbins locations, offer may vary.

*** Offer valid on March 18th from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at participating locations nationwide, while supplies last.

